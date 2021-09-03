By DARRELL DUNCAN
What was your first job?
My first job was a paperboy for the Kingsport Times News. I was around 11 years old when I started.
How did you get your first job?
The previous paperboy quit and I was approached by a gentleman who was over the area for delivery and sales.
How long did you work there?
I delivered the Kingsport Times News for approximately one year.
How much were you paid?
I think my pay was between $12 and $15 per week depending if everyone paid their bill timely.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Papers were delivered in the afternoons at that time. I picked my papers up at the local newsstand and walked my route daily, which consisted of around 80 customers and more hills than you can imagine. It took me close to two hours to deliver. Sunday papers were heavy and bulky, and it took two trips to get my route completed. In bad weather, my dad would drive me along the route.
What did you love about the job?
I enjoyed seeing the people and knowing everyone along the route. Many would be waiting for their daily paper each day. As I look back, delivering papers had an impact on my early life resulting in responsibility, dependability and people skills.
What did you hate about the job?
I wasn’t really fond of a couple of the customers’ dogs and was bitten once. The customer said, “Don’t worry, he does not bite” as blood ran down my leg. It also was a challenge to get the papers delivered if raining or bad weather.
What do you do now?
I currently work for a European-based chemical company called Cerdia as a raw material manager. I also serve the citizens of Kingsport as a Kingsport city alderman.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would say to slow down and enjoy each and every day. Your early life is focused on education, career and families. Those moments pass quickly. Take the time to relax and never take things or people in your life for granted.