What was your first job? My first paid job was as a camp counselor at a Girl Scout camp named Camp Cottaquilla near Anniston, Alabama. It was about two hours from my small hometown of Clanton, Alabama, and it was after my freshman year of college.
How did you get your first job? The director came to my college and interviewed me in person. It was my first interview.
How long did you work there? I worked there for one summer, and then I worked at a United Methodist church camp the next summer.
How much were you paid? I was paid about $700 for the summer, which was not very much, but I did like to factor in that my room and board were included.
Tell us a bit about the job. My primary job at the camp was as a lifeguard. In addition to daily free swim, we also gave swimming lessons and canoeing instruction each day. The camp was in a beautiful remote setting with a small lake. We worked six days a week and would have one evening off to go into town.
What did you love about the job? I loved the camaraderie of camp and being outdoors. I had loved my years growing up as a Girl Scout and was able to put the leadership skills I had learned into practice. The counselors all had nicknames. I was “Lightning,” and my best friend was “Thunder.” The other lifeguards were “Sunshine” and “Squirrel.” I also loved the Girl Scout cookie room where we could eat as many as we wanted! And I loved singing songs by the campfires at night.
What did you hate about the job? Snakes! We always had to be on the lookout when the girls were swimming for snakes coming across the lake.
What do you do now? After spending the first 15 years of my career as an industrial engineer, I became a children’s ministry director and then an entrepreneur. For the past 11 years, I’ve been serving as the director of the United Way of Greater Kingsport, supporting many nonprofits across our community.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? To learn earlier in life how to deal positively with controversy. One of my favorite campfire songs during those years was “Pass It On.” The lyrics begin with, “It only takes a spark to get a fire going, and soon all those around can warm up to its glowing.” I would like to remind myself to always be that positive spark for others around me.