What was your first job?
I started babysitting when I was 12 for $1/hour. I then became a paperboy at 13 and an Avon Lady at 14. Saturday secretary for Blue Ridge when I turned 15 and a waitress at Ponderosa Steak House at 16.
How did you get your first job?
Babysitting was referrals. Paperboy and Avon Lady through newspaper ad. Secretary through family and I went on the waitress job interview with a friend.
How long did you work there?
Babysat for several years. Paperboy for a little less than two years. Avon Lady for over four years. Secretary for three years. Waitress until they closed when I was 18.
How much were you paid?
$1/hour for babysitting. Newspaper was based on my collections. Avon Lady was commission. $3-$4/hour as a secretary. I think at the end I was making a little over $3/hour at steak house.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I had to walk all through Amersham and Westwind to deliver papers and collect weekly. Some people would not answer their door to avoid paying. It took about two hours to do route. I used my earnings to buy a scooter to make it easier. Avon was a lot of fun. I would walk to the Holiday Inn on Lynn Garden Drive when they had meetings to show new products and to purchase samples. I received several “door knocker” awards. Everyone was really nice to me. I worked with some great people at Ponderosa. After closing, we would go to the midnight movie.
What did you love about the job?
I was always blessed to work with great people.
What did you hate about the job?
Sometimes customers are mean to young employees. You see a different side of the public when you work in the service industry. Some people will do or say anything to get out of paying.
What do you do now?
Broker/owner Blue Ridge Properties.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Invest in Walmart, Apple or Amazon. I wish I had been in a position to invest some of my money. I had bills, but probably could have invested a little. Also, that it’s OK to ask off for things that are important to you. I missed some events because I was scheduled to work.