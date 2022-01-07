What was your first job?
My first job was as a dishwasher at The Salvation Army Camp Tomahawk in Hedgesville, West Virginia.
How did you get your first job?
I had been a camper at Camp Tomahawk since I was 11 years old and always wanted to work there when I was old enough. I worked a couple of weekend events when I was 15, and the summer after I turned 16, I applied to work on the camp staff for the eight-week season.
How long did you work there?
I worked at Camp Tomahawk in various roles for five summers. After only one week as a dishwasher that first summer, I ended up being placed in a cabin as a counselor. The following summer I worked as a health care provider, then two more summers as a counselor and my final summer I was the lead male counselor. I continued working the various weekend events throughout that entire time as a dishwasher.
How much were you paid?
My pay was $180 per week plus we had a place to stay for the summer and all our meals were included. I also had a key to the kitchen which allowed me to sneak extra snacks now and then (hopefully my current boss does not read this because he was my boss at that time as well …)
Tell us a bit about the job.
Our camp served around 250 kids each week plus an additional 50 staff members and leaders. The day started pretty early to keep ahead of the dishes from breakfast. Once that was all squared away, there was usually a little time before we had to report back for lunch. The afternoon provided a longer break which was much appreciated. Once dinner was finished and all of the dishes cleaned and put away, we were finished for the night. We probably had the easiest jobs after lifeguards (they only “worked” a couple hours each day). We had to wash everything from pots and pans to trays and silverware. There were three of us in the dish room, and we did our best to work efficiently and have fun.
What did you love about the job?
I most enjoyed working in the dish room with my friends. We found ways to have fun. We had our own CD player and could listen to music while we worked. We came up with challenges to see who could complete various tasks faster. My favorite was tossing the hard plastic cups around the room from the dishwasher to the drying rack. We would pretend to be NBA players and pass behind our backs, under our legs, alley-oop them … anything we could come up with to have fun while we did it.
What did you hate about the job?
Pots and pans duty, especially on lasagna nights.
What do you do now?
I am the corps officer for The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport. Together with my wife, we oversee the work of The Salvation Army in western Sullivan County and Hawkins County in Tennessee and Scott County in Virginia. We “wear a lot of hats” from being first and foremost pastors of a congregation but also nonprofit administrators, social service workers, youth leaders, coaches, human resources workers, community advocates, and many other things depending on the needs of the day.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Keep an eye on where you put your feet. The drain coming out of the dishwasher is VERY hot water. So hot, in fact, that I had a second-degree burn before I could even feel it. But in all seriousness, have fun where you can, learn as much as you can, and never forget to thank those who help serve you in front and back of house.