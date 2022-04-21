What was your first job?
I worked for an organization called Disability Services as a “job trainer” for physically/mentally challenged adults.
How did you get your first job?
I believe I was referred by a friend.
How long did you work there?
Two years
How much you were paid?
It was salary but I believe it worked out to be around $ 2.50 an hour
Tell us a bit about the job.
We were given real jobs that were performed in our community and trained our “clients” to perform these jobs. Sometimes were able to place these individuals in the factory and to hold down a normal job on their own. Otherwise they would perform the work in our facility.
What did you love about the job?
I loved everything about this job. The staff I worked with were wonderful and the “clients” we worked with were such open, loving, people who wanted to do well.
What did you hate about the job?
The pay was low and these positions were grant funded year to year.
What do you do now?
Besides serving as the current of Gate City I am the pastor of the First Christian Church in Pennington Gap, VA
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Heed the advice of those who had experienced life already and not think “I knew it all”.