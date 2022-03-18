What was your first job? I was 9 years old and a batboy for the Kingsport Braves.
How did you get your first job? My family attended the games and I loved baseball and almost all other sports. My older brother Kevin and I would fill in if they needed a batboy and one day they hired us both. My family has worked with Kingsport’s Baseball Team in some capacity ever since. My father Bob and I worked the press box for a number of years while my younger brother Josh became a batboy during the Mets era. My Father is still the Baseball Chapel Chaplain for the Axmen and my younger brother Josh is the Chaplain for the Columbia South Carolina Fireflies.
How long did you work there? I worked there every summer from 1979 until I graduated high school in 1987.
How much were you paid? I began at $2.50 a game. I thought I was making big money as a kid. Thankfully it increased a little over the years.
Tell us a bit about the job. I would take care of the equipment, collect the bats after each batter, run down foul balls and make sure the umpires were taken care of.
What did you love about the job? I loved getting to hang out and play catch with future major league players, being on a baseball field every day and going to away games on the team bus. I actually wore a regular Mets uniform around the time I was 13 because I was taller than most of the players and signed a lot of autographed baseballs for little kids. I had a lot of parents thank me for that because they knew I was the batboy, but the kids were thrilled to get an autograph.
What did you hate about the job? It was a lot of fun, but we would be pretty tired and dirty after a game.
What do you do now? I am the Public Education and Information Officer for the Kingsport Fire Department.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? Chase your dreams, always work hard and do the best job that you can, and don’t forget to save some of the money you make.