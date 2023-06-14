Mustangs

A Ford Mustang show will be held this weekend at Fairway Ford.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT - The First Tennessee Regional Mustang Club is having a Mustang and Ford show Saturday at Fairway Ford.

Hours for the event are from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

