KINGSPORT - The First Tennessee Regional Mustang Club is having a Mustang and Ford show Saturday at Fairway Ford.Hours for the event are from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.There will be goodie bags, dash plaques, door prizes and trophies, organizers said.All Ford vehicles are welcome.