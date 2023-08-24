featured Multi-vehicle wreck brings I-81 to standstill CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@sixriversmedia.com Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Aug 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays along Interstate 81 northbound, a state official said. Photo from the Tennessee Department of Transporation A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays along Interstate 81 northbound, a state official said. Photo from the Tennessee Department of Transporation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays along Interstate 81 northbound, a state official said.Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said traffic has been diverted to exit 63. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 66, he said.Photos posted on social media by the Tennessee Department of Transportation show a tractor-trailer T-boning a passenger car.There are no reports of fatalities or injuries at this time.Traffic has been backed up for several miles along the interstate as workers continue to clean up the wreck. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Aviation Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Get Involved: Spirit of Children, WETS-FM and Bethel Christian Church Northeast State sets virtual Tennessee Reconnect September meetings Multi-vehicle wreck brings I-81 to standstill South Fork bridge over state Route 93 under two-year repair project Local mobile coffee shop looks toward future expansion Burriss join E&H to head community and economic development Local Events