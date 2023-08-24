KINGSPORT — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays along Interstate 81 northbound, a state official said.

Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said traffic has been diverted to exit 63. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 66, he said.


