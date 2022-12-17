Norton Mayor Joe Fawbush, center, joins area officials in breaking ground on Friday for the High Knob Destination Center in Norton. Pictured from left are Norton Industrial Development Authority member Barbara Caruso, 9th Congressional District staffer Thatcher Stanley, Virginia Housing and Community Development Abingdon office director Bill Hartley, Fawbush, Norton City Manager Fred Ramey, Friends of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Kim Davis, and Thompson & Litton architect Bill Thompson.
Norton Mayor Joe Fawbush, center, joins area officials in breaking ground on Friday for the High Knob Destination Center in Norton. Pictured from left are Norton Industrial Development Authority member Barbara Caruso, 9th Congressional District staffer Thatcher Stanley, Virginia Housing and Community Development Abingdon office director Bill Hartley, Fawbush, Norton City Manager Fred Ramey, Friends of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Kim Davis, and Thompson & Litton architect Bill Thompson.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
A concept drawing of the High Knob Destination Center
Contributed - Friends of Southwest Virginia
Norton's most famous inhabitant - the Woodbooger - made a brief appearance at Friday's groundbreaking for the High Knob Destination Center.
NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above.
City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
“(The High Knob Destination Center) will serve as a gateway to the High Knob region’s recreational assets and communities,” Mayor Joe Fawbush said in remarks before the groundbreaking.
The center has been part of a package of development projects for outdoor recreation improvements in Southwest Virginia first funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission in 2016, according to City Manager Fred Ramey.
The $3 million ARC grant included an overhaul of the U.S. Forest Service’s High Knob Recreation Area and lake, expansion of the parking lot at the Forest Service’s Devil’s Bathtub site, and development of a High Knob recreation and development master plan completed more than two years ago.
The 5,300-square-foot Destination Center caps the ARC grant projects, Fawbush said.
Besides partial funding in the original ARC grant, the estimated $2.2 million project funding comes from the city and Norton Industrial Development Authority, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Virginia Housing and Community Development, Virginia Tobacco Commission, Virginia Department of Transportation and the Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division.
Bill Thompson of architectural and engineering firm Thompson & Litton said the center will include an exhibit hall featuring the outdoor and historical aspects of the region.
The remaining space will include a meeting area, offices and an associated retail space.
The site, which served more than five decades as a sewing factory, nightclub and vehicle storage area for a bottling company, is located less than a mile from downtown Norton on the road to High Knob.
“This is a milestone in this project,” Friends of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Kim Davis said, adding that its success comes from collaboration between the funding partners and community stakeholders in bringing together outdoor recreation and the region’s businesses.
“This groundbreaking is a key opportunity to move the needle on the mission of the High Knob master plan and the vision of our region,” said Davis. “This is one of those things that is going to change and help us become a destination for recreation in our region.”
After an initial round of project bidding that received only one bid, Ramey said, the project will be put out for bid in January with an eye toward starting construction in early spring and projected completion by fall of 2023.
Ramey said the center will form a link between the downtown business district and the city’s trail system in the reservoir and Flag Rock area.
Besides linking to downtown, he added, the Destination Center will become a trailhead for the system that can accommodate hikers as well as bikers.
As the city joins its trail system to trails in the High Knob Recreation Area, Ramey said, the Destination Center could become a shuttle point for hikers and bikers to ride to the High Knob Tower and then return by biking or hiking.