NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above.

City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.

