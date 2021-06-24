BIG STONE GAP — A new program at Mountain Empire Transit is helping shift its public transportation system to modern ride-sharing.
The METGo! System starts June 30 with a test run in the Norton-Wise area, allowing area residents to use an Uber-Lyft-style app to order a ride with 15-20 minutes’ notice, according to MET Director Mitch Elliott.
Elliott said METGo! is one of two microtransit services chosen by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for an 18-month pilot program on flexible transit service on demand.
Residents in the 11 square-mile service area can use the METGo! app for iOS and Android smartphones to book a ride on one of two eight-passenger vans with wheelchair capacity.
“This is a huge deal for this region.” Elliott said, “This will be great for people now who get up in the morning and go to work or realize they need to do some grocery shopping or get to a doctor’s appointment. Now, if you schedule a ride with MET, it has to be 24 hours’ notice. With METGo! riders probably won’t have more than a 15-to-20-minute wait.”
The app, developed by communications company Via, works much the same as apps for Uber or Lyft, Elliott said. The system also allows MET to set virtual bus stops based on where the rider lives and the nearest convenient stopping place. Riders in the METGo! pilot area also will see free rides during the 18-month pilot period.
Elliott said the pilot service area includes several major employers, health care and shopping locations — Norton Community Hospital, Walmart, Norton and Wise Post Offices, Sykes Enterprises, UVA Wise, The Health Wagon — and other destinations that riders may want to reach.
Elliott said UVA Wise helped develop many of the features for METGo! when the agency partnered with the college for the Cavalier Connection student- employee transit service about three years ago. That project evolved from a way for students to get around far-flung parts of campus into offering rides so students could do business, get medical care or attend recreation venues around Wise County and Norton or even in the Tri Cities area if needed.
“UVA Wise is really the laboratory for what we’re starting now,” Elliott said. “When college starts back in the fall, we’re looking forward to METGo! really taking off.”
Elliott said he looks forward to METGo! expanding to all of the Mountain Empire Transit service region and possibly linking with transit services in Northeast Tennessee.
The Department of Rail and Public Transportation is also expanding its Virginia Breeze daily bus service between Blacksburg, Dulles International Airport and D.C. Metro’s Union Station to include Bristol, Virginia, in the fall. That means another way to expand METGo!’s reach, Elliott said
“If Mountain Empire Transit can provide a route to the Bristol, Virginia, Breeze stop, that means students and the public in our area could have access up and down the East Coast,” Elliott said.
MET parent organization Mountain Empire Older Citizens has been in the transportation business since its founding in 1974, Elliott said, starting with meals delivery to senior citizens. By the 1980s the senior citizens service agency was starting its first public transportation service, which evolved into MET by the 1990s.
“With METGo! this is the first step in rebranding all of Mountain Empire Transit,” said Elliott. “We’ve always been available for all residents in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton but we want people to get away from the idea that MET is just for senior citizens.”
METGo! starts service Monday, June 28, with initial hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. MEOC spokesperson Paul Culbertson said hours may expand in late summer as UVA Wise students return for fall classes. She said the app can be found through the App Store but listed as MET Go!