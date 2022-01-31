KINGSPORT — The public spoke.
And the No. 1 choice to replace the now closed pool at Warriors Path State Park is good news to the region’s mountain bikers.
“Mountain biking trails was the most commonly proposed activity with 27 comments,” Kim Schofinski, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which oversees the state parks, said.
The state announced two months ago it would be closing several pools in the park system due to deterioration and the cost of reopening them.
All state pools have been closed almost two years after COVID-19 first struck in 2020.
In Northeast Tennessee, the 59-year-old pool at Warriors Path closed and the pool at Roan Mountain State Park was also shuttered.
Every state park pool in East Tennessee was closed, state records show. Eleven of 20 pools across Tennessee will close.
Schofinski said if the state did want to try to reopen the aging pool at Warriors Path, the estimated cost of repairs would be around $661,000.
But the state came up with an alternative plan. It has instead allocated $400,000 for each park to use for another amenity or activity. Over the course of the last month, TDEC has taken comments from the public about what state residents would like to see at those parks.
Schofinski said the agency received 56 public comments for Warriors Path State Park.
“Some of the proposed ideas by members of the public included a splash pad, a swim beach, an educational pond, an ADA picnic area and a ropes course,” she said.
However, mountain biking was tops.
Schofinski gave no timeline on when the final decision will be made on what to do with the allocated $400,000. There’s also no guarantee that bike trails will be built.
The state should announce its decision shortly, though, Schofinski said.
“We plan to issue a response to public comments soon and hope to have a path forward outlined before the end of this quarter,” she said.
Jamison Evans, president of the Tri-Cities Southern Off Road Bicycling Association, said it was great to hear the news that bike trails was the No. 1 comment getter.
SORBA is an arm of the International Mountain Bike Association, which helps build trails and advocates for mountain biking across the United States.
Evans said the Tri-Cities SORBA chapter had a hand in helping build the original mountain bike trails at Warriors Path. He said members had a meeting a month ago and decided they would try to advocate for new trails at Warriors as well as Roan Mountain, which has no mountain bike trails.
He said the missing link at Warriors Path is a connector trail between the campground and the mountain bike trails, which sit directly across from each other on Fort Patrick Henry Lake.
“To get to the bike trail, you have to take another exit off the interstate, so there’s no connection at all,” Evans said.
However, he said there are some options for connecting the two. One would be to use the Fall Creek Road bridge to cross the lake, then perhaps turn a hiking trail that comes close to the mountain bike trail into a multi-use trail. The trail, Devil’s Backbone, runs along the lake to an overlook and is one of the more popular hiking trails in the park.
Evans said another possibility is to build a second trail in the vicinity. He said he thinks that would be doable and either of those options would be less costly.
Evans said Tri-Cities SORBA would jump at the chance to help with any new trail projects. Ultimately, though, the state has more resources than the club.
“If they have the money, of course a professional would get it done faster,” he said.