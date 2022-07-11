MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Senior Center were featured in the 2021 Annual Report from the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and Tennessee Nutrition and Consumer Education Program (TNCEP), which is run by the University of Tennessee Extension Office.
The publication mentioned the senior center for participating in the Eat Well, Feel Well program. After being inspired by the program, the center started its own exercise initiative.
MCSC Director Sue Jarrett said Jackie Webb, TNCEP program assistant, also came in to teach a class to the seniors.
Jarrett said the program put an emphasis on healthy eating.
“It just reinforces (how important it is) to eat well,” Jarrett said.
“If we eat well, we’ll feel better, and it reinforces us doing the exercise. Some of the folks that participated in it emphasized back to Jackie Webb that they felt better and their visits to the doctor were better,” she said.
Jarrett said it felt good to have the efforts of the senior center’s members acknowledged.
“(Being in the magazine) shows our people have worked really hard,” Jarrett said. “It was an honor to be recognized in that respect.”
The UT Extension Office provides many different programs to seniors at the MCSC, including yoga and nutrition.