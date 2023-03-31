Rep. Scotty Campbell

State Rep. Scotty Campbell

MOUNT CARMEL — State Rep. Scotty Campbell announced that Mount Carmel will receive a $1,448,730 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve the town’s water infrastructure.

The grant is one of 43 coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan funds. The awards total $203.2 million for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater needs.

