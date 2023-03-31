MOUNT CARMEL — State Rep. Scotty Campbell announced that Mount Carmel will receive a $1,448,730 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve the town’s water infrastructure.
The grant is one of 43 coming from the state’s American Rescue Plan funds. The awards total $203.2 million for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater needs.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
Campbell said the Mount Carmel project will provide needed updates.
“As eastern Hawkins County continues to grow, it’s vital they have the necessary infrastructure in place to best serve residents and businesses,” Campbell said.
“This funding will help us accomplish that by addressing existing needs and being better prepared for the future. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support of these important projects.”
The grant will be used to develop a comprehensive asset management plan as well as address critical capacity needs. Wastewater projects include repairing the system’s clarifier, installing a new drainage pump, and replacing the old sanitary sewer lift station.
Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood said the grant will help the town to be able to make the necessary improvements.
“Without this funding, it would take much longer to complete the rehabilitation at our aging plant,” Wood said. “We are thankful for the ARP funding and excited to make much needed improvements to our wastewater treatment plant.”