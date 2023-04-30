featured Mount Carmel passes street parking ordinance By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Apr 30, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to pass an ordinance banning street parking without a permit except during inclement weather.The BMA voted on the second reading of the ordinance at its last meeting on Thursday.The measure bans parking on the street except during times of bad weather. Residents needing to use street parking due to parties or any type of gathering should contact the chief of police, who can grant a permit at his discretion.Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk expressed her disapproval of the ordinance.“So after reviewing this, I really don’t like the way that it’s written,” Mawk said. “To me, it’s like people are having to ask permission to have graduation parties and birthday parties.”City Attorney Allen Coup said the ordinance does require residents to ask permission for street parking for events since the ordinance bans street parking.The resolution passed with four yes votes and three no votes from Mawk, John Gibson and Darby Patrick.The ordinance took effect immediately after passage. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Politics Legislation Roads And Traffic Meteorology Finance Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Mount Carmel passes large item and brush pickup resolution By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Mount Carmel passes street parking ordinance By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Sunny 'rain day' for Great American Cleanup in Norton, Wise County MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Blue Ridge PBS seeks Southwest Virginia military veterans of 1983 Beirut and Grenada conflicts From staff reports Marsh Regional Blood Center hosting Jimmy Buffett-themed blood drive at Kingsport Farmers Market From staff reports From BEP to TISA: Kingsport public schools funding stream reaches record high By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net “Deserving of that medal” – Memorial dedicated to Castlewood native, Medal of Honor recipient By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Who’s a good boy or girl? Psychology class applies learning techniques to shelter dogs By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Former Tennessee state Rep. Alan Hubbard dies at 78 By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Eastman releases mostly positive first quarter 2023 financial report, year-long outlook By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.