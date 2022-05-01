MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to hire a new city attorney and utilize grant money the town received in the last two years to address a sewer issue.
At its meeting Thursday, the BMA hired Allen Coup as its new city attorney.
Last month, City Attorney John Pevy submitted his resignation without a clear reason for the decision.
Coup is with the law firm of May and Coup in Mount Carmel. The board unanimously voted to hire him.
Grants discussed
The BMA discussed grants received in 2020 and 2021 that need to be spent by June 30 of this year.
In November 2020, Mount Carmel received a grant from the state of Tennessee in the amount of $147,074. In 2021, it received another grant in the amount of $72,921.
According to interim City Manager Emily Wood, this money can be spent only on specific items like infrastructure, sewer and paving.
At the meeting, Wood announced that she had placed the larger grant in the general fund and the smaller grant in the sewer fund account. The board then voted to use the grant money in the sewer fund to buy a new belt press.
Wood said that this is a needed expense, and the town plans to get the new part in as soon as possible.