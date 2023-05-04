The house located at 210 Maple St. near Mount Carmel City Park was purchased by the town in 2017 for $104,500. Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood said the original intention was to use the property for park expansion.
MOUNT CARMEL — Leaders of the Town of Mount Carmel have voted to demolish a house the municipality owns after discussing the future of a property it owns near the city park.
The vote to tear down the house came after a motion failed to sell the structure for less than the town paid to buy it.
The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman discussed and later voted on the property, located at 210 Maple St., at its April 27 meeting.
The house located near Mount Carmel City Park was purchased by the town in 2017 for $104,500. Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood said the original intention was to use the property for park expansion.
Alderman Jim Gilliam announced at the meeting that a citizen had made an offer on the property for $80,000. He made a motion to sell the house and use the profits toward purchasing a new brush truck.
Since purchasing the property, the town has made very minor updates to the house, including adding a new furnace, air conditioner and heat pump. In addition, Wood said the building has been used as an office for the building inspector, who will relocate to City Hall next week.
The house is in need of major renovations, including the roof, windows, doors, general updates and federal Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility.
The property was intended to one day become a community center. The town also owns the neighboring house at 214 Maple St., which was also purchased for park expansion purposes.
The town has also considered using the house as collateral for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant they applied for. The grant is for $400,000 with a 50% match and would be used to make the park more ADA accessible.
The vote to sell the house failed with four no votes and three yes votes from Gilliam, Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk and Mayor Pat Stillwell.
Alderman Mindy Shugart then made a motion to tear down the property.
“Didn’t we talk about just tearing it down,” Shugart asked. “Because the way I think is, aren’t we trying to plan for the future of Mount Carmel? We’re screwing the future out of whatever they could possibly do, or what grants you can get or whatever. We’re literally taking that space away that we are very limited to already.”
The building was also included in the town parks and recreation master plan.
The BMA voted to tear the building down with four yes votes and three no votes from Gilliam, Mawk and Stillwell.
Wood said she had already requested a quote for the cost of tearing down the property and will present it to the board at an upcoming meeting.