MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens.
The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
A town citizen, Jim Bare, presented information to the BMA about the recycling company Recyclops, which is used by residents in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol.
Each month, the company supplies households with a total of nine bags, which are colored — blue is for normal recycling, and yellow is for glass. Bare said the company uses independent contractors to pick up the recycling.
“They use two different colored bags, blues for all basic recyclables, except for glass, which goes in a yellow bag,” Bare said. “They pick up cardboard, but it must be flattened out and laid under the bags. You’re allowed nine bags a month. You can do more than that if you want to, but the average homeowner in their figurations uses about nine bags a month.”
The company can pick up bags weekly or biweekly. If individuals sign up for the service for biweekly pickup, it is $15 a month or $144 for a year. For weekly pickup, it costs $22 a month or $216 for a year.
The town is considering paying for the service, but officials haven’t received any quotes from Recyclops.
“I have reached out to them to see if they would be willing to do either communal pickup or, depending on the participation and community interest, seeing if they would maybe offer a rate just for the town to pay, but I’ve not heard anything,” said Mount Carmel City Manager Emily Wood.
Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk said she has heard from community members that this might be a service people are interested in.
“We’ve had one family that moved here from California, and one of the first things they asked about was recycling,” Mawk said. “Where they lived in California, there are so many people who recycle. So I think it’s something that is truly needed by the community.”
Alderman John Gibson said he sees the advantages of the service.
“I see that they’d have a lot of advantages with it too because it gives us an alternative for reducing the amount of pickups that we’re doing with trash,” Gibson said. “I definitely think it’s something needed. I think it’s something worth looking into and getting a price on. It’s a good alternative of something to be able to provide the citizens.”
Once the town receives a group quote or more information, the BMA may hold a vote on the issue.
