MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel’s mayoral and alderman candidates in the Nov. 3 municipal election have been invited to participate in a virtual community meet and greet that will be live-streamed from City Hall on two separate days next week.
The five mayoral candidates have been invited to participate in an Oct. 13 event that begins at 6 p.m. The seven alderman candidates seeking three seats have been invited to attend an Oct. 15 event that begins at 6 p.m.
Both events will be live-streamed on Times News reporter Jeff Bobo’s professional Facebook page, which is called “Jeff Bobo, Hawkins County News”. There is a link to that Facebook page in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the public won’t be allowed to attend either event in person, but event moderator Emily Wood will be picking questions that are submitted in the comments section during the Facebook live stream during the broadcast to be asked of all candidates.
Candidate Q&A procedure
Traditionally when Bobo writes candidate profile articles prior to Hawkins County elections, he asks each candidate the same five questions and gives them an opportunity to submit their answers.
A similar procedure will take place during next week’s meet-and-greet events.
Each candidate, both mayoral and alderman, will have an opportunity to answer the following questions during their respective event:
1. What made you decide to seek this office?
2. What is your educational and employment background, as well as any previous experience in political office, and other qualifications or experience that might serve you well in this office?
3. What are the most important issues facing Mount Carmel, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
4. What would you like to accomplish on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the next four years?
5. Are you the best candidate for this office, and if so, why?
Questions submitted by the public
While candidates are completing the initial five-question section, Wood will be monitoring the Facebook live stream and picking out the best questions submitted by viewers in the comments section.
Once the initial Q&A section is completed, candidates will have the option of answering submitted questions.
Only Facebook-submitted questions that are general and can be answered by all candidates will be asked at this time.
No personal or candidate-specific questions will be accepted, and candidates can pass or decline to answer any Facebook-submitted questions at their discretion.
If you have any questions about the Oct. 13 and Oct. 15 candidate events, you can call Wood at Mount Carmel City Hall at (423) 357-7311 during business hours.
Who is running for Mount Carmel
BMA seats?
Mount Carmel’s five mayoral candidates include current Mayor Jennifer Williams, Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, former Mayor Larry Frost, former Municipal Court Clerk Tina Carico and John Keith Gibson, who is the son of County Commissioner and Church Hill Alderman Keith Gibson.
Mount Carmel’s seven alderman candidates to fill three seats include current Alderman Tresa Mawk, former Aldermen Carl Wolfe and Paul Hale, previous alderman candidates Melinda “Mindy” Fleishour and Darby Patrick, and first-time challengers Jim Bare and Gary L. Traylor.
Hawkins County early voting hours
Early voting in Hawkins County is Oct. 14-29 at the Hawkins County Courthouse in Rogersville and The Church Hill Rescue Squad in Church Hill.
Hours at the Rogersville Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Hours at the Church Hill Rescue Squad are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, the polls at both locations close at 8 p.m.