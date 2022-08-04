MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen say the town’s new city manager has brought good changes to the office.
Emily Wood assumed the job after the departure of Mike Housewright on March 18. Several aldermen said that things have run more smoothly since then.
“She’s a great asset to the town,” said Alderman Mindy Fleishour. “She’s good with listening to the concerns of the board, and if we have a question about anything, she follows up with us in a timely manner.”
Alderman Darby Patrick said Wood treats everyone the same.
“She knows everyone’s strengths and weaknesses,” Patrick said. “Also, she doesn’t micromanage the supervisors. She trusts them to do their job.”
Patrick said that Wood values the aldermen’s input and opinions.
“In the past, the aldermen have fought with the city manager, and Mike didn’t listen to us,” he said. “Emily knows how to talk to people. Communication comes naturally to her.”
Patrick said one example of the change Wood has brought is how she works with Alderman Jim Gilliam, who had voted to abolish the city manager position.
“The difference really shows with Jim,” Patrick said. “Jim is a type A person, and he and Mike always butted heads, but Emily listens to him. Jim isn’t disagreeing because Emily lets him speak.”
Gilliam said he thinks Wood is an excellent city manager.
“She keeps us up to date,” Gilliam said. “If there is a problem you need to know about, she communicates with you about it, and she is easy to get along with.”
Since Wood’s appointment to the job, Gilliam said meetings run more smoothly.
“Our workshop runs smoothly, and she gets things done in a timely manner,” Gilliam said.
Patrick said Wood is the “best city manager the town has had.”
