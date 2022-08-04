Emily Wood (copy)

Emily Wood became Mount Carmel’s city manager in March.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

MOUNT CARMEL — Members of the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen say the town’s new city manager has brought good changes to the office.

Emily Wood assumed the job after the departure of Mike Housewright on March 18. Several aldermen said that things have run more smoothly since then.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video