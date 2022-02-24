ROGERSVILLE — Members of a regional swiftwater team were called in to assist the Hawkins County Rescue Squad in saving a motorist whose truck was swept away and overturned in a rain-swollen waterway on Wednesday.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad was dispatched to the Stanley Valley area at about 8:56 a.m. regarding a man trapped in a vehicle in Big Creek.
“We got a call about a vehicle that tried to cross a bridge and [was caught in water that] flipped the vehicle onto some rocks,” said Terry Arnold, deputy chief of the Kingsport Fire Department.
According to a press release from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the initial first responders on the scene knew they needed to call in additional resources from Hawkins and neighboring counties.
The Tennessee Region 1 USAR Taskforce’s Swiftwater Team was requested, and members from the Kingsport Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Johnson City Fire Department and Washington County/Johnson City EMS responded.
“While responding assistance were en route, emergency crews remained in contact with the patient in the vehicle and stationed crews below the vehicle in the event the patient came out of the vehicle,” the release stated.
Arnold said the water in the truck came up to the man’s chest.
Members of the swiftwater team assembled at the scene and came up with a plan to enter the floodwaters by boat.
According to Arnold, however, rescuers had a difficult time getting into position to deploy their equipment.
“There was no good way to get to where he was,” Arnold said. “The pasture fields were so wet and saturated that even four-wheel-drive trucks were getting stuck.”
Arnold said local community members helped assist with the operation by bringing tractors, bulldozers and ATVs to help get the rescuers to the vehicle.
According to Arnold, another challenging part of the rescue was the swiftness and strength of the current, which made the operation very dangerous.
“[Big Creek] normally doesn’t run near the speed it was today,” Arnold said. “It probably carried him about 200 yards down the river.”
“We [decided] to tether a boat over and controlled it from both sides of the shore,” Arnold said. “The water was so fast we could control the boat better with the tether and get the rescuers into the precise place they needed to be.”
Rescuers opened the truck and pulled the man out.
Once the victim was brought to shore, he was transported to a local hospital by the Hawkins County EMS at about 11:50 a.m.
Arnold said the man was responsive when rescuers handed him over to EMS.