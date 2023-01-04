Local news logo

Thousands of customers who experienced a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said.

"We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.," Teresa Hall said. "Our transmission and distribution field crews continued to work through the night."

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.