Thousands of customers who experienced a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said.
"We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.," Teresa Hall said. "Our transmission and distribution field crews continued to work through the night."
The power outage occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday and affected almost 15,000 customers. The outage affected areas from Lynn Garden Drive almost to The Pinnacle in Bristol and went southward almost to Fort Henry Drive.
The outage left several businesses up and down East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Parkway in the dark. Multiple traffic lights also lost power.
The outage was caused by wind and weather forecasters said they had recorded 50 mile per hour wind gusts when a large storm blew through the area Tuesday afternoon.
"It appears the wind caused some of our overhead transmission wires to touch, which resulted in the outages," Hall said.
She also said the wind caused other separate smaller outages in the area.
Hall said during the entire time Appalachian Power was in touch with local officials and area hospitals to alert them of the developments of restoring power.
She said crews were also out Wednesday inspecting transmission wires looking for any additional damage.
Matthew Lane, spokesman for the city of Kingsport, said no city departments were affected by the outage. But, he said there were several public works crews out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning responding to downed trees and resetting traffic signals.
He said there were also Kingsport police officers who manned a few road intersections to help ease traffic flow.