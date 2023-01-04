Local news logo

KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said.

“We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission and distribution field crews continued to work through the night.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.