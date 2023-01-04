KINGSPORT — Thousands of customers who were affected by a widespread power outage across Kingsport and Sullivan County Tuesday were back online by early Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman for Appalachian Power said.
“We got all but a few customers back on by 1 a.m.,” said Teresa Hall. “Our transmission and distribution field crews continued to work through the night.”
The outage occurred around 4 p.m. and impacted almost 15,000 customers. It affected areas from Lynn Garden Drive nearly to The Pinnacle in Bristol and stretched southward almost to Fort Henry Drive.
The outage left several businesses up and down East Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Parkway in the dark. Multiple traffic lights also lost power.
The blackout was caused by high winds, some of which reached 50 mph, when a storm blew through the area.
“It appears the wind caused some of our overhead transmission wires to touch, which resulted in the outages,” Hall said.
She also noted the wind caused some smaller blackouts in the area.
Hall said Appalachian Power was in touch with local officials and hospitals to alert them about what was being done to restore power.
She said crews were also out Wednesday inspecting transmission wires looking for any additional damage.
Matthew Lane, spokesman for the city of Kingsport, said no departments were affected by the outage. However, he said there were several public works crews out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning responding to downed trees and resetting traffic signals.
He added that Kingsport police officers manned a few intersections to help ease traffic flow.