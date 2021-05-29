By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — Kingsport resolved just over $100,000 in insurance claims against the city in 2020, with most of the matters dealing with vehicle accidents.
Data shows 61 insurance claims were resolved by the Model City last year, with the payouts totaling $103,683, according to information obtained by the Times News through a public information request.
A majority of the claims were resolved for less than $1,000, though there were a few outliers among the data.
• The smallest claim paid by insurance was for $35. A resident claimed a city tractor with a sickle bar mower cut off the top of his rose bush.
• Nearly $7,000 was paid to a woman when a school bus rolled back into her stopped vehicle. The bus driver said his foot slipped off the brake.
• $15,000 was paid out when a city vehicle lightly tapped a resident’s vehicle that had stopped at a traffic signal.
• The largest claim paid by insurance came to $21,000. A paratransit driver was attempting to unload a wheelchair-bound rider from the back of the van when both the driver and rider fell from the back of the vehicle. The rider had to be transport to the emergency room for treatment.
“We have accidents every year. We have plenty of vehicles on the road every day in the city, and someone’s going to have an accident,” said City Attorney Mike Billingsley.
“Whether it’s an officer, a school bus or a transit bus ... we deal with it just like you, if you were in your personal car. We send it to the insurance company and they resolve it.”
When someone makes a claim, city staff investigates the matter. That investigation can be very short or rather lengthy, Billingsley said, noting that sometimes people are mistaken about an accident. The vehicle that caused the damage could in fact be owned by another company and not the city, he said.
From there, the matter could be sent on to the insurance company, or it could be handled internally, meaning the city pays the claim itself.
Last year, Kingsport resolved eight such matters internally, paying out $3,346, according to information provided to the Times News. As with the insurance claims, all but one were for less than $1,000 and dealt with such things as vehicle damage, water damage, a fence repair, and a damaged basketball goal.
Rounding out the data were three lawsuits against Kingsport that were settled in 2020. Two involved vehicle accidents with the settlements being $7,500 and $15,000 respectively. The third lawsuit involved a police dog bite.
According to the lawsuit, William White was asleep on the sidewalk behind the post office on Hermitage Drive when he was awakened by a K-9 police dog biting his right forearm. The lawsuit states police were looking for a suspect who had broken into the Dollar General on Eastman Road.
Kingsport settled White’s lawsuit for $15,000, according to information provided to the Times News.