KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful welcomed more than 800 fourth grade students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County Schools to its annual Conservation Camp this week at the Eastman Recreation Area, according to a press release.
“Conservation Camp is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn new things about our environment and why it’s important to protect it,” said Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful. “We appreciate all the presenters who give of their time and talents to share with the students. And we thank all the schools that attended and encourage others to join us for camp next year.”
The camp was held over a span of three days. Groups of students rotated among 13 different presenters who shared information on a variety of environmental topics, such as forest fire control, the importance of pollinators, how to recognize wildlife skins and skulls, industry’s role in conservation, where water goes after a rainstorm and the pollutants it can carry, and insights into wildlife habitats.
Presenters on hand represented Domtar Packaging, Eastman, the Kingsport City Stormwater Department, the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Bays Mountain Park, Warriors’ Path State Park, Nuclear Fuel Services, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Hands On! Discovery Center, WJHL Storm Team 11 and Keep Kingsport Beautiful.
Conservation Camp is sponsored by Republic Services. Lunch sponsors for the event were Chef’s Pizzeria, Jersey Mike’s, Food City and MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. “Conservation Camp could not be held without our wonderful sponsors, and we thank them all,” Hayes said.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.