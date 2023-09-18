KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful welcomed more than 800 fourth grade students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County Schools to its annual Conservation Camp this week at the Eastman Recreation Area, according to a press release.

“Conservation Camp is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn new things about our environment and why it’s important to protect it,” said Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful. “We appreciate all the presenters who give of their time and talents to share with the students. And we thank all the schools that attended and encourage others to join us for camp next year.”


