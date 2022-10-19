RICHMOND — State election officials said Tuesday that 31,000 Southwest Virginia voters could have been affected by a mailing of incorrect voting information materials.
General registrars in eight Southwest Virginia counties and the city of Bristol were still receiving calls, emails and office visits by voters on Tuesday wondering about the notices — mailed to voters with P.O. box addresses instead of physical mailing addresses this week.
Virginia Department of Elections spokesperson Andrea Gaines said Tuesday that about 31,000 voters across Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and the city of Bristol were affected by the notices.
Registrars from Scott, Wise and Lee counties on Monday said they began receiving calls and office visits by voters wondering why the notices gave different voting precinct and district voting locations than what they have used in previous elections.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards, echoing his counterparts in Wise and Lee counties, said Tuesday that voters’ information is correct in state and local election information records despite the mailed notices.
Gaines said the incorrect notices were printed by central Virginia vendor Choice Printing.
“We are working with the vendor to determine the exact cause of the issue,” said Gaines.
The 31,000 affected voters represent approximately 19.4% of the 159,388 active registered voters in the nine localities, based on Department of Election numbers through Oct. 1.
Edwards said 1,504 voters out of approximately 16,000 could have received incorrect information notices, according to a conference call between Department of Election officials and affected registrars on Monday. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said 7,500 voters out of approximately 24,000 may have gotten the affected notices.
Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett said she missed part of the conference call and did not get the number of affected voters out of approximately 15,000 Lee County voters.
Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton said Tuesday that Norton was not included in the Department of Elections advisory statement on Monday. She said she had not received any calls from city voters as of Tuesday.
Edwards, Robbins and Burchett all advised voters having received incorrect information notices to call their local registrar’s office or go to the Department of Elections website to confirm their voting information is correct.
Early voting in-person or by mail is available for all Virginia voters at registrars’ offices, the registrars all said.
Early voting can be done Monday through Friday each week before the Nov. 8 election, with Saturday early voting at all local offices on Oct 29 and Nov. 5.
The deadline to request a mail-in early voting ballot is Oct. 28.
For more information on where to vote and on early voting:
• Scott County: (276) 386-3843
• Lee County: (276) 346-7780
• Wise County: (276) 328-8331
• Norton: (276) 679-1162
Voters can also verify their voting information online at www.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Virginia Department of Elections at (804) 864-8901 and dialing 0 for the operator.