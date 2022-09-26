featured More than 1,000 electric customers without power in Kingsport area CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More than 1,000 customers are still without power in the Kingsport area after storms swept through the area Sunday night.Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for Appalachian Power, said Monday that more than 3,700 customers lost power initially from the storms."Trees were the main reason for the outages," Hall said. "Crews found spans of wire down and broken poles across multiple locations due to fallen trees. Lightning also created some issues for us." She said the goal is to have all electricity restored to customers by later tonight. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Electricity Teresa Hall Storm Meteorology Kingsport Customer Outage Spokeswoman Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR