POUND — The Pound Town Council’s recessed Tuesday meeting was two hours of training and less than 10 minutes of paying bills.
Town attorney Greg Baker put all five council members through a two-hour closed session for training and legal advice on complying with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and proper conflict-of-interest procedures.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the second of three consecutive weeks of March meetings after council held its first full-quorum meeting on March 15, when Baker offered his pro bono service as town attorney and parliamentarian.
Muffled voices and laughter could be heard in the hallway in Town Hall from council chambers before the five members reconvened in open session. Mayor Stacey Carson was absent.
During open session, the council took Baker’s March 15 advice: “The blame game is over. If you want to save the town, you need to move forward.”
The council voted unanimously to pay $11,678 in due bills and approve prior payments of $10,348.59 in bills made while the council lacked a quorum from December through February. The council also agreed to recess its March meeting a second time, to Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., when members will continue discussing town operations.
A public hearing will be held at the regular April 19 meeting on an ordinance to move town elections from May to November, in compliance with a state law passed in 2021.