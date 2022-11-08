featured More details on Wise County Oct. 30 incident and arrests From staff reports Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISE — More details have been released about an Oct. 30 incident that resulted in four arrests.Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers said Monday that a party in an open area in the Mill Creek section near Pound resulted in the alleged assault of an adult female.Three adults were arrested and charged with felony assault: Kennedi Addington, 18, Pound; Gage Alexander Bowman, 18, Wise, and Desirae Brook Mullins, 25, Wise. A petition was filed against a juvenile, identity withheld, allegedly involved in the incident.Cyphers said investigators have received videos from the public and are still conducting interviews.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Russell Cyphers Investigator Incident Crime Police Criminal Law Law Arrest Assault Petition Adult Video Recommended for you ON AIR