WISE — More court action is coming this week concerning last week’s appointments to the Pound Town Council.
Velma Shell, 30th Judicial Circuit spokesperson, said Monday that the four-judge panel will decide what action to take after George Dean, former Pound mayor and town manager, refused Friday to accept his appointment as an interim council member.
Shell said that action could include a replacement appointee for Dean or leaving the seat unoccupied until town voters decide in November who should fill the position.
The four judges ruled Thursday that Dean, Doris Mullins and town business owner Kensleigh Browning would fill the three council seats left open by August’s resignation of Marley Green and the December resignations of Danny Stanley and Clifton Cauthorne.
Browning took her oath Friday, while Mullins was sworn in Saturday.
“We’re going to work hard to work together and bring our little town back to where it used to be,” Mullins said after the ceremony.
“I am extremely disappointed in the Town’s direction since 1 July 2020,” Dean wrote in his Friday refusal letter. “I signed the petition to recall Mayor Stacy (sic) Carson and have not changed my mind. I therefore respectfully decline the appointment to council.”
Shell said the judges will also specify which appointees are filling which seats, since Cauthorne and Green’s terms were set to end in 2024 and Stanley’s term in 2022.
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Monday that the three terms would have ended June 30 of their respective years, but the General Assembly in 2021 passed a law setting all local elections for November. Robbins said that law also requires localities to pass ordinances setting their election dates for November.
Under Pound’s charter, council members are elected to four-year terms and the mayor to a two-year term.
The 30th Circuit order issued Thursday stated that all three terms for the seats would expire Dec. 31, 2022, an issue that Shell said the judges would address this week.
Leabern Kennedy, who was unopposed in a special election in November to replace Phill Cantrell Jr. after his 2021 resignation, will see her term expire this year, as will Mayor Stacey Carson.
Council member Glenn Cantrell could be the only other town elected official now in office to complete a full term, since his term expires in 2024.