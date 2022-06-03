KINGSPORT — Mountain bikers can now sample a little Moonshiner’s Delight.
City officials announced the name of the new legacy trail Friday during a press conference at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Dr. Woody Reeves, a member of the Bays Mountain Park Commission (BMPC), said the name reflected the old moonshining tradition of the area. He said he hoped that when mountain bikers ride the trail's twists and turns, they think of the copper tubing of a moonshine still.
“It just seemed the right thing,” Reeves said.
The park officially opened Moonshiner’s Delight on Friday with a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the trail sign.
However, Reeves joked that Moonshiner's Delight might be the “most rode closed trail ever.”
The opening of the trail comes a little more than a year after Bays Mountain Park celebrated its 50th anniversary and announced that it would build a legacy trail in honor of the occasion. The cost of the trail was about $65,000, and Reeves helped pay for part of the project.
The trail builders were Marc Upton, with Rocktree Trails, and Steve Mason, with Trail Dynamics.
David Fox, with the Bays Mountain Park Association, said as a mountain biker he knows that Moonshiner's Delight is a great addition to the park.
“I’m thrilled we now have access to part of the park we never had before,” he said.
The trail is 4.2 miles long and gives mountain bikers another route to access the fire tower.
Reeves said he came up with the idea years ago. He had been a mountain biker for years, but stopped for a while as his kids grew up. He got back into the sport around 2016 when the current mountain biking trails were being built.
“It completely changed the character of the mountain,” he said.
One day, while riding, he came up with the idea of building a trail to the tower. He started speaking to city officials and was added to the BMPC, he said.
When the BMPC was asked to submit ideas for the 50th anniversary, he typed up a proposal and took it to the committee.
“I remember how nervous I was and I remember my hand shaking as I handed out the map,” Reeves said.
The committee selected his trail and he was almost delirious with happiness, he said.
Then the next step came. What would be the name?
“Fifty Shades of Bays,” Reeves said.
However, his wife was less than thrilled, so the committee came up with Moonshiner’s Delight.
Mountain bikers love a good name, Reeves said.
“I wanted a fun name people would remember.”
Reeves, along with a number of city officials, cut the ribbon Friday, then went off to ride the new trail.
Mayor Pat Shull said Moonshiner's Delight was another great addition to the crown jewel of Kingsport.
“There’s few cities our size that have the number of miles of trail in our park system,” Shull said.