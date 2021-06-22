POUND — Pound Council members found themselves on Tuesday with a draft budget based on what the town manager said were questionable revenue numbers.
Town Manager Drew Mullins said he had “30% confidence” in the information he used to arrive at the second major draft for a 2021-22 proposed general fund budget.
Town officials have been dealing with a moving budget target since May, when council first voted to disband its police department and was forced by the state attorney general’s office to surrender Pound’s water and sewer system to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Tuesday’s draft — $410,866 and $14,500 to fund the town’s fire department — was up for a public hearing, when public commenters asked if the budget and associated adoption ordinance had been advertised properly.
Mullins, responding to resident Leebern Kennedy’s assertion that the draft did not comply with state law regarding its contents, said “to some extent, yes.”
Mullins said he used available revenue and expenditure information to develop the draft. Throughout the meeting, he said much of the fiscal information was incomplete due to turnover in the town clerk-treasurer position since last year through this spring.
Town Attorney Cameron Bell, joining the council meeting by phone, told council member Clifton Cauthorne that it had been advertised and could be subject to the hearing.
“So we can hold a public hearing, but we have to have the missing information before passing it?” Cauthorne asked Bell.
“Yes,” Bell replied.
“I’ll be honest,” Mullins later told the council, “The town cannot afford this budget. … Having a hearing on this budget is useless.”
Former town council member Terry Short — now a county resident — questioned the budget’s lack of tax rates and asked Mullins how much real estate tax revenue had been collected in the May assessment. Mullins said he was not authorized under state law to collect taxes while the town lacked a treasurer.
“I guess the question is, what are we operating on?” Cauthorne said.
Short told the council that the May agreement with PSA to turn over the water and sewer systems and associated assets — approximately $18 million according to a copy of the debt schedule the town gave to the PSA — meant the town had “given away the farm.”
“You’ve got to justify to these people what you’re going to do with their tax money,” Short said.
The council was in recess on Tuesday evening before deciding whether to revise the draft budget or recess the meeting until next week pending more fiscal information from Mullins.