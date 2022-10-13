KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Model City Antique & Flea co-owners Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold faced a difficult decision, but the relocation to MeadowView is expected to bring exceptional business to the event.
“We see this as a great opportunity to bring exposure and more customers to small businesses and individual artisans and crafters,” Kilgore and Griswold agreed. “Essentially, we are a small business created to serve and support other small businesses!”
At the event, shoppers will find a wide variety of goods, including vintage and ladies’ boutique clothing, home decor, pottery, leather, metal and wood crafts, quilts, sweet treats for shoppers and their pets, and much more.
“There is surely something for everyone who comes to shop at Model City Antique & Flea,” Kilgore said.
Tickets bought on Thursday before 6 p.m. will provide early access to the market, and ticket holders will be registered for one of four grand prize giveaways. The prizes are valued anywhere from $200-$500.
Tickets are also available at the door for $5 and are valid for all days of the event. Children 12 and under receive free admission.