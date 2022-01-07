WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia U.S. Sen Mark Warner was in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he blasted former President Donald Trump and his supporters a year later for trying to overturn what he said was a free and fair presidential election.
“I was on the floor of the Senate a year ago,” Warner said during a press conference on Thursday, “when that mob of thugs broke into the Capitol, frankly looking for blood, looking for the blood of the speaker, the blood of the vice president and, candidly, would have taken down any member of the Congress or Senate, Democrat or Republican, because they were whipped into a frenzy put forward by Donald Trump about a big lie, a big lie that is still spreading poison throughout the population of this country.”
Warner’s remarks echoed speeches earlier in the day by Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden about the insurrection. Warner called it “sobering” that as many as 40% of Americans “still believe that big lie.”
Warner also questioned how many Republican congressmembers and senators still believe that Jan. 6 was not a threat to society.
“I find it stunning in my mind that any member of Congress, even the most ardent Trumpite, could somehow put forward that what happened a year ago wasn’t a disaster for our country, wasn’t a disgrace,” said Warner. “We in this nation are still reeling from that event.”
Calling the White House response to the Capitol riot a “bureaucratic delay” and “incompetence,” Warner said the insurrection not only was an attack on Congress but also the Capitol Police as well as thousands of congressional staff and Capitol workers.
Despite congressional measures to improve equipment, staffing, leadership and real-time intelligence to prepare for situations like Jan. 6, Warner said the Capitol Police force is still short 457 officers.
With the Trump administration’s delay in calling up National Guard troops to assist on Jan. 6, Warner said the burden in responding fell on the Washington, D.C. police with the help of the Maryland and Virginia state police agencies.
Addressing the growing number of attempts in some states to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and various legislative moves toward more restrictive election laws, Warner said, “I appreciate that (Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn) Youngkin acknowledged that we had safe and secure elections.”
Asked about a statement by Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares during a campaign stop in Norton last August — “I think it should be easy to vote and hard to cheat” — Warner called it “pretty outrageous.”
“If you’ve got evidence of cheating in Virginia, bring it forward to the Electoral Board,” Warner said, repeating thanks to Youngkin for affirming that Virginia’s elections were safe and secure. “Bring it forward to the courts, bring it forward to legislators. But when you play fast and loose with the integrity of our voting system and when you’ve got people like Donald Trump perpetrating a big lie, any candidate that tries to advance that big lie undermines the faith in our electoral system when there is no evidence of that.”
Warner said that, despite attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, the country needs to ensure that “the will of the people expressed through the ballot box is honored.”
“If you believe Jan. 6 was just a normal day of tourists visiting the Capitol,” said Warner, “I don’t know what to say to you.”