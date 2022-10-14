NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers.
Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn, former Gov. George Allen, former state Public Safety Secretary Jerry Kilgore and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler — stopped in Norton for the city Shriners Club Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast.
With sheriffs from Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Bristol and police chiefs from across Wise County in the audience, O’Quinn pointed to the Republican gubernatorial and house takeovers in 2021, along with the House’s leadership now from Southwest Virginia.
Allen talked about locating prisons in Southwest Virginia both as a matter of public safety and job creation in the region.
“There’s that burden when you carry that badge on the job …. There are things you have seen that are just unimaginable,” Miyares said after referring to the 2021 shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane and the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in unrelated incidents. “It goes without saying the gratitude that you’re willing to stand in the gap and do what so many others aren’t willing to do.”
Miyares said police and deputies across the state have been kept from normal street and patrol duty by having to transport and wait for individuals needing emergency mental health evaluation and care.
Changes in the state code now allow magistrates to issue temporary detention orders to allow faster commitment of those persons, he said, and that should keep officers and deputies from having to wait until beds are available for their evaluation.
Referring to what he said was a turnaround in public safety under the Youngkin administration, Miyares recalled a conversation with a Richmond shop owner after the 2020 rioting in the city.
“I remember asking him, ‘Are your customers coming back? How’s it going?’ ” said Miyares. “He said, “It is so easy to wash away graffiti. It is really, really hard to wash away fear.’ ”
“We’re fundamentally a good and decent country,” Miyares said, calling those in the audience “protectors” and “compassionate.”