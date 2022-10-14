Jason Miyares in Norton Oct. 13, 2022

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and former Virginia Gov. George Allen are shown at Thursday’s Shriners Club Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast in Norton.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers.

Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn, former Gov. George Allen, former state Public Safety Secretary Jerry Kilgore and 4th District Delegate Will Wampler — stopped in Norton for the city Shriners Club Law Enforcement Appreciation Breakfast.

