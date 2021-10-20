EXETER – An 11-year-old Wise County boy was found safe Wednesday after his parents reported him missing the night before.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said the boy – a resident of the Ash Street section of the Exeter community near Appalachia – was reported missing by his parents around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found approximately 120 yards from his home after an overnight search involving several local, state and federal agencies.
Deputies, Appalachia Fire and Rescue workers, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation officers, U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the state Department of Emergency Medical Services all searched the woods and surrounding area before the boy was found around 1 p.m.
Kilgore said the Bland Correctional Center also sent a bloodhound and handler to help with the search, and the Black Diamond Search and Rescue team also joined the search. He said the boy was examined by emergency workers and appeared in good condition.
No foul play is suspected in the boy’s disappearance, Kilgore said, and investigators were questioning the boy to find out what led to his disappearance.