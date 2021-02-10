KINGSPORT — Pastor Geraldine Swagerty, one of the original mothers of Riverview and affectionately known by many as “Miss Patsy,” passed away at her home on Sunday. She was 84.
During her long life, Swagerty had many accomplishments to her name: founder of the Full Gospel Mission Church, supervisor of the Riverview Girls Club and the recipient of the Oprah Winfrey Women of Strength award, to name just a few.
But what most people in Kingsport probably know her for is the establishment of the Kitchen of Hope in 1996 and her ongoing mission to help and feed the homeless.
“She always said, ‘You feed them what you would eat,’ ” said daughter Johnnie Mae Swagerty. “She took her false teeth money and started the kitchen, went and got some groceries and started cooking from scratch. She said this is what I want my people to be fed, black and white ... and it’s still going strong after more than 20 years.”
According to Johnnie Mae, her mother established the co-op grocery store in Riverview back in the 1970s, started the first African-American softball team for girls in Kingsport (the Angels), organized the first community choir of various denominations, took a busload of kids to ETSU in 1975 to see Cicely Tyson and even held a carnival in the Riverview neighborhood in the early 1980s.
“Patsy” was a nickname she got while growing up in Greeneville and it just stuck, Johnnie Mae said.
Everyone called her Patsy, and the people at the Kitchen of Hope would often call her Mama Patsy.
Swagerty was preceded in death by her late husband, Johnny; brother Bobby; sister Carolyn and two grandsons. She leaves to mourn her five daughters, several nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
“She was one of a kind,” said Calvin Sneed, who grew up in Riverview and went to school with Swagerty’s daughters. “Kingsport has never had a more benevolent person that’s ever lived.”
To illustrate the fruits of Swagerty’s labor, the Kitchen of Hope has served more than 460,000 meals since 2005, according to manager Nellie Valk-Roberts.
The kitchen has an average daily attendance of 155 people, serving 3,700 meals a month with about 120 volunteers on hand.
That’s quite an accomplishment for a kitchen started single-handedly by Swagerty.
“All you had to do was watch her and she would give you the role model ... to keep (the kitchen) going,” Sneed said. “Over the years people with the same benevolence in their heart could look at her and see how she did it.”
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, first got to know Miss Patsy when he was about 10 years old.
She helped his mother care for the six Burdine kids, he said.
“She was so kind, so genuine, so sincere in her love for us. We all looked forward to her visits because we knew her warm smile and hugs would make everything better,” Burdine said. “If there was ever a person who lived their life with the goal of leaving our world better than they found it, Miss Patsy is the one. And I can only imagine how wonderful our world would be if we all cared for each other the way she cared for everyone.”
Sneed told a similar story about Miss Patsy, how she was one of the mothers of Riverview when he was growing up in the neighborhood.
“They were women who would look out after you while you were out playing. She always had a watchful eye out for everybody, and she wasn’t afraid to discipline you either,” Sneed said. “That’s what mothers of the community do, they will discipline you when you do wrong, and I’ve been on the receiving end of that.
“When you grow up with somebody like that, their mama is your mama.”