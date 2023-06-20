METGo! receives state recognition

Mountain Empire Transit Director Mitch Elliott and Director of Operations Will Wright - fourth and fifth from left – during the June 8 presentation of the CCOW 2023 Best Practices award

Also pictured, from left, are VDARS representative Charlotte Arbogast, MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler, METGo! Driver Judy Horne, CCOA representatives Amy Duncan and Tina Savla, and DRPT representatives Katy Miller and Neil Sherman.

 Contributed - Mountain Empire Older Citizens

BIG STONE GAP – Mountain Empire Transit’s METGo! service has received a state award for how it has changed public transportation in far Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Commonwealth Council on Aging presented its 2023 Best Practices first place award to METGo! June 8 during Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ advisory council meeting.

