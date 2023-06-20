Mountain Empire Transit Director Mitch Elliott and Director of Operations Will Wright - fourth and fifth from left – during the June 8 presentation of the CCOW 2023 Best Practices award
Also pictured, from left, are VDARS representative Charlotte Arbogast, MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler, METGo! Driver Judy Horne, CCOA representatives Amy Duncan and Tina Savla, and DRPT representatives Katy Miller and Neil Sherman.
BIG STONE GAP – Mountain Empire Transit’s METGo! service has received a state award for how it has changed public transportation in far Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Commonwealth Council on Aging presented its 2023 Best Practices first place award to METGo! June 8 during Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ advisory council meeting.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Commonwealth Council on Aging,” MET Director Mitch Elliott said after the meeting. “A partnership with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation made METGo! possible and allowed us to fill a need for same-day public transportation service in a rural area.”
METGo! was chosen by CCOW from more than 15 public transportation projects statewide for how it addresses public transport for aging and disabled users. The free ride service evolved from a transit service for students at UVA Wise into an on-demand service. Riders can use the associated Uber/Lyft-style METGo! phone and tablet app to request bus rides on the same day and often within minutes of the ride request.
Mountain Empire Transit’s regular service, which began in the late 1970s, requires riders to call and reserve a ride 24 hours beforehand.
METGo! has operated in the Norton-Wise area for more than two years, and Elliott said Mountain empire transit is looking at ways to expand the service into the Big Stone Gap-Appalachia area and into a route serving Duffield, Pennington Gap and Jonesville.
CCOA member Tina Savla said during the June 8 presentation that METGo!’s tangible results particularly impressed the awards committee. In its first year, METGo! accounted for 39 percent of MET trips across its 1,390-square-mile service area and clocked over 40,000 trips for 8,000 unique riders. More than 26,000 of these trips were for older adults or people living with disabilities. METGo now averages about 200 trips per day.
The award, sponsored by Dominion Energy and AARP, recognizes and encourages the replication of pioneering initiatives, particularly those that foster aging in place, livable communities, and advance in home and community-based services.
“The response to METGo! has been amazing since its launch,” said Mitchell.
Representatives from the Virginia Department for the Aging and Rehabilitative Services, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and AARP also attended the ceremony.