BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Fuel Fund has held its annual walkathon fundraiser to help older, lower-income residents in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton for four decades.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic — which meant a virtual walkathon in 2020 with volunteers getting sponsors and walking their own individual walkathons — MEOC Emergency Services Coordinator Marsha Craiger said organizers are looking at whether the Fuel Fund can return to its traditional May walkathon fundraiser or will do another September virtual walkathon as was done in 2020.
The Fuel Fund has helped area residents 60 and older who fall in the category of 150% or lower of the federal poverty level. Craiger said the fund helps eligible residents with power bills or heating fuel: coal, wood, natural gas and heating oil.
While the fund typically helps about 1,000 residents between Nov. 1 and March 31 each winter, Craiger said, the recent cold snap with ice and snow across Southwest Virginia means the fund has already helped 858 residents with heating costs and more than a month to go for the winter season.
“People are struggling to buy food and heat their homes,” Craiger said. “Many of the people we serve live in older homes that aren’t that well insulated. We all have seen higher heating bills this winter and many of us find a way to get them paid, but it you’re on a fixed income any increase means more stress.”
Federal CARES Act funding for many area agencies has helped some in covering pandemic- related costs this year.
“I don’t know where we would have been this year without CARES funding,” Craiger said.
The Fuel Fund typically aims to raise $164,000 each year to cover fuel and heating costs, Craiger said, and has already spent $164,500 this season.
“We normally do a Valentine’s Day fundraiser too to help get through the season, and many area churches help us with that,” Craiger said. “We have many people who also give year-round on a monthly basis. Every penny we receive goes toward helping people with electricity and fuel costs.”
With state limits on numbers of people even at outdoor gatherings still in effect, Craiger said she and MEOC organizers still are not sure whether the traditional May walkathon will be possible in 2021. If not, MEOC may repeat its September virtual fundraiser.
“We have many businesses and organizations who donate and help sponsor walkers every year, and we’re grateful for them,” Craiger said. “We normally saw about 400 walkers in previous years, and many of them have participated for several years. We do miss the gathering and socialization, though.”