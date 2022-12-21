BIG STONE GAP — Despite a better-than-expected walkathon donation total in 2022, Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Emergency Fuel Fund is running into rising fuel costs this winter.
Marsha Craiger, MEOC’s Emergency Services Director and coordinator of the Fuel Fund, said Tuesday that the fund’s annual Walkathon in June topped the 2022 goal of $165,000 by approximately $7,000.
The fund typically helps clients — 60 and older with incomes at or below 150% of federal poverty guidelines — with heating costs in MEOC’s service area of Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton through March.
As of Nov. 20, Craiger said, the Fuel Fund has approved $115,908 in payments to help 649 eligible clients cover bills for electricity, coal, propane, oil and wood heating costs since the fund’s operating season began Nov. 1.
The fund helped 613 clients in the same period in 2021.
“We generally assist about 1,000 people each winter,” said Craiger. “This year, the cost of coal alone has risen from last year’s $125 per ton to $205 a ton. The company that supplies our coal provides and delivers it at cost.”
Heating oil costs have also climbed, Craiger said. The cost for No. 1 heating oil has jumped $190 to $590 this year for 100 gallons. The cost for 100 gallons of No. 2 heating oil has risen $110 over the same period.
With about two-thirds of the fund’s initial fundraising spent in less than a month, Craiger said the upcoming cold snap this week highlights the need for heating assistance for the region’s elderly population. While federal fuel assistance is available through local departments of social services, she said, there may be only partial eligibility overlap for some of the clients MEOC serves.
Craiger said some of the MEOC Fuel Fund clients sometimes use what assistance is available between the two programs to make it through a winter. Rising fuel costs as well as inflation, however, can mean a choice between keeping warm and other living costs.
“If they’re facing rising costs for heating while on a fixed income, that cuts into what they can spend for medicines and food,” Craiger said.
MEOC works with area churches and community organizations in February for a supplementary Heathwarming Sunday — Feb. 12, 2023, this winter — said Craiger, but donations will help bridge the gap for elderly residents who need help with their heating bills.
Fuel Fund donations can be made in person, by mail or online. Mail checks to MEOC, Attn: EFF, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219. Donations also can be taken to MEOC’s administrative offices at 1501 Third Ave. E., Big Stone Gap.