BIG STONE GAP — Despite a better-than-expected walkathon donation total in 2022, Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Emergency Fuel Fund is running into rising fuel costs this winter.

Marsha Craiger, MEOC’s Emergency Services Director and coordinator of the Fuel Fund, said Tuesday that the fund’s annual Walkathon in June topped the 2022 goal of $165,000 by approximately $7,000.

