BRISTOL, Va. — The Mendota Trail has seen restored trestles and added miles to the foot and bicycle path over the last several years. Now the trail might take on a different kind of expansion — from private to public ownership.

“The Mendota Trail Conservancy (MTC) is exploring property transfer of our trail to Washington County, VA,” a letter from the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. board of directors said. “Our board has determined this is the best path for ensuring future trail sustainability and permanency. Long term, we hope this may lead to our trail becoming a Virginia State Park.”

