From left: Delegate Terry Kilgore, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Todd Pillion and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open a new section of the Mendota Trail last October.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Mendota Trail has seen restored trestles and added miles to the foot and bicycle path over the last several years. Now the trail might take on a different kind of expansion — from private to public ownership.
“The Mendota Trail Conservancy (MTC) is exploring property transfer of our trail to Washington County, VA,” a letter from the Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. board of directors said. “Our board has determined this is the best path for ensuring future trail sustainability and permanency. Long term, we hope this may lead to our trail becoming a Virginia State Park.”
The Mendota Trail Conservancy Inc. has owned the trail since 2020, after it was deeded from the city of Bristol, Virginia, to Mountain Heritage Inc., a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, in 2016.
“Over the years, we have benefited from various grants, appropriations, private donations and thousands of hours of volunteer time,” the letter states. “Along the way, we restored 14 of 17 trestles and opened 10.5 miles of trail to the public. … We take pride for accomplishing so much in a relatively short time span and doing so in a cost-effective fashion.”
According to the board, “trail longevity could be jeopardized” unless the Mendota Trail is incorporated by a larger body, such as Washington County.
The letter included a list of advantages of transferring the trail’s private ownership to Washington County, Virginia, including access to heavy equipment, management from a trail manager, budgeted allocations for ongoing trail maintenance, promotion for the trail eventually being incorporated into the commonwealth’s state park system, eligibility for grants that are not available to private nonprofits and municipal property insurance coverage for trestles (which, the letter said, the group has been unable to afford thus far).
Should the trail be transferred over to the county, the MTC will remain as a nonprofit, the letter said.
“It will bring enormous passion, as well as expertise, to the realigned trail ownership,” the letter said of MTC’s future, should the county take over the trail. “Our Board and volunteers will continue their stewardship of the trail and further the mission of enhancing it for the enjoyment of the public. This will include supporting trail maintenance, adding needed trail amenities and ensuring our existing trail standards remain in place.”
The Mendota Trail connects Bristol, Virginia, to Mendota, Virginia, with its former rail beds that now serve as a rail-to-trail recreation site for hikers, walkers, bikers and more. The trail can be accessed from three points: in Bristol along Island Road near Benhams Road, at 7720 Rich Valley Road in Benhams or in Mendota.
The remaining three trestles will be rehabilitated by late summer, the letter from the board of directors said. That project will complete the full connection of the 12.5-mile corridor between Bristol and Mendota.
The trail is open from dawn to dusk. The trail is open to the public, but the conservancy asks users not to trespass onto adjacent private property.