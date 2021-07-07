APPALACHIA — A cell service dead zone and melted utility lines might have delayed emergency services responding to a fatal house fire Monday, a fire department official said.
Appalachia Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Travis Anderson said Wednesday that his department was alerted by Wise County dispatchers at about 6:09 a.m. Monday saying that a caller had reported a house fire, but the call ended abruptly.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Wednesday that dispatchers got the initial call at 6:07.
A 30-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy escaped the blaze, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, but an 8-month-old girl was found in the house’s remains after firefighters put out the fire.
The girl’s body was sent to the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Anderson said Appalachia EMS personnel took the woman to Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, where she was treated for injuries and released. The boy was uninjured, he added.
Dispatchers unsuccessfully tried using reverse 911 to reach the caller, Anderson said, and heavy fog in the Exeter area of Appalachia and the residence's location off the main Exeter Road made it difficult to locate the house.
Anderson said he finally spotted an orange glow near the 1300 block of Lower Exeter Road, which parallels Exeter Road after a turnoff and bridge crossing. Houses along Lower Exeter Road were also obscured by trees. He said he was then able to direct firefighters and emergency medical personnel to the site, where the single-story house fire had melted power, phone and cable service lines on a nearby utility pole.
“When we got there, the house already had a partial roof collapse,” Anderson said. “There was a fire hydrant just across the street from the house, and we were able to knock down the fire in about five minutes."
Firefighters also rescued a dog tied to the house by a cable, Anderson said.
The house was missing its front wall and the front rooms’ floors were collapsed on Wednesday. Children’s toys lay in the front and side yard. A cross and flower had been placed against a brick pillar in front of the house.
A house to the left of the residence also suffered heat damage to its nearby side wall. Anderson said no other houses in the area were damaged.
Cell service in the area is nonexistent, Anderson said, and the utility line damage would have shut down any phone communication from that area.
“We could have had another fire in that area at the same time and no one could have called it in,” Anderson said, adding that the fire cut cable service provider Xfinity’s main service line leading all the way to Keokee in Lee County.
The Times News submitted a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request to Geller for a recording of the 911 call on Wednesday.
While VSP investigators are still working on the case and think the fire is not suspicious, according to Geller, Anderson said neighbors told his personnel that they saw the fire and then heard an explosion around the time electric power was cut in that neighborhood. Those neighbors said they were not able to call out after the power died, he added.
Anderson said the blast could have been consistent with a pole-mounted transformer exploding due to the heat.