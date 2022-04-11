By TESSA WORLEY
ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates running for District 6 constable in Hawkins County in the May Republican primary.
Both the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Wayne Cunningham
- Why did you decide to run for constable?
- My name is Wayne Cunningham. I am running for constable in the 6th district. I am a republican. I like giving back to my community. I serve meals at my local community center and have been doing it for seven years. I also provide extra security to my district.
- Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better constable.
- I have worked for the Cuyahoga co. Sheriffs dept. I went thru the sheriff’s academy and was certified thru the State of Ohio. I also was a reserve deputy for the Morgan co. Sheriff’s department. I also worked as a fugitive recovery agent. I did serve as a constable for the 6th district in Hawkins County from 2014 to 2018. I was certified in running radar. I also went through the governor’s highway safety course for DUI detection and standardized field sobriety testing. I have been thru a lot more training in law enforcement.
- What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County constable, and what are your top goals?
- I would like to see the constables get more training, help out with the schools if needed and be there for their community. As well as adding extra security for the businesses and letting the district know that he or she cares.
- Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected?
- I would like to see all constables in Hawkins co wear the same uniform per TCA code and each have a marked car per TCA code. I would like to see more constables get more involved in their community and have regular meetings with the sheriff’s department to see how we can better support them.
- Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as a Hawkins County constable.
- I will be in a marked patrol car. The people can trust me. I will help my community out by delivering meals; I have been doing that for over seven years now. I also help the cub scouts out has much as I can. I also will check our businesses out after hours and leave a note when I come by.
- I will support a great sheriff’s department. I am a U.S. ARMY VETERAN. So, get out and vote and support a veteran.
Johnny Lee Drinnon
This candidate failed to respond to the questionnaire before the deadline.