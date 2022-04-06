ROGERSVILLE — There are two candidates running for District 1 constable in Hawkins County in the May Republican primary.
Both of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited responses appear below.
Ryan D. Christian
Why did you decide to run for constable?
As a lifelong Hawkins County and Mount Carmel, Tennessee resident, a desire to aid, provide and serve the community is a strong passion I enjoy doing. It is an aspiration of mine to give back to the community and assist in making it a safer place for the children and residents to grow up and live in.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better constable.
Soon I will be graduating from Columbia Southern University with a degree in Fire Service Administration, and I graduated from Volunteer High School. I served as the Fire Chief and as a firefighter for the City of Mount Carmel for several years. Also, I was elected to the office of constable for one term and was appointed by the Hawkins County Commissioners to serve a term. My training and experience as a constable and firefighter have allowed me to successfully de-escalate dangerous situations and maintain everyone’s safety.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County constable, and what are your top goals?
I want to work with teachers, staff, and parents by helping our students thrive; however, issues such as bullying and narcotics must be addressed. I would like to be more active in the community before an issue arises. Intervention and education are key to keeping residents abreast to the challenges we all face.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as a constable for Hawkins County?
Establish a better relationship with the community and law enforcement agencies by being proactive rather than reactive and continuing education and training which meets standard or updated practices. Better communications which is more proactive in providing service to the community, law enforcement agencies and school systems.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as a Hawkins County constable.
I believe that my answers to all your previous questions clearly show why I am the best candidate. My local ties to the community and Hawkins County, my experience and my maturity make me the most qualified for the position. Honor, integrity, a heart for the position and the need to serve the citizens of Hawkins County. Serve the community in which we reside and love, coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and lead by example. The safety of the community and my family are #1.
Bill Creasy
Why did you decide to run for constable?
I am running for re-election and will continue helping my friends and neighbors. I am out every day/night patrolling the neighborhoods and watching for suspicious vehicles/people. I have made a huge difference in my area by slowing down the traffic and drugs with the help of Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the drug traffic has really slowed down.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better constable.
I am retired from Eastman Chemical Company (33.5 years) and a Professional Service Dog Trainer working with the disabled to make their lives better. I have been training dogs for over 45 years. I have attended many classes and seminars on K9 handling and uses, plus trained and certified my personal Malinois Hawk in patrol and narcotics.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County constable, and what are your top goals?
To continue patrolling and helping support all law enforcement agencies. Appearance alone helps, so I will continue patrolling.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected as a constable for Hawkins County?
I would like to see Constables get papers to serve in their District/County. It is not right for Constables in other counties to be serving our papers. I would also like to see Constables be paid the same as the county for tickets.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as a Hawkins County constable.
I will continue patrolling the streets and helping with traffic in your neighborhoods. If needed, I will stop and check suspicious vehicles or people on your streets. I am just a call away and will be there to help.