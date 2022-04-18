ROGERSVILLE — There are six candidates running for Hawkins County Commission District 7 in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked five questions. Below are the unedited responses from two of the candidates.
Josh Mowell
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
To serve my community and make a positive impact on my county.
Please list your educational and professional background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
For the past 20+ years, I’ve worked closely with and for the public. I’ve had to make decisions that have impacted people’s lives. As a supervisor and member of management, I’ve worked with multi-million-dollar budgets and learned to spend where necessary and cut where it’s necessary. I’m a problem solver; I can listen and be open-minded at the same time.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
Bring common sense back, be honest with the taxpayers and be a good steward with their money.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I’d like to see the commission work together, make sound decisions and not penalize the taxpayers for bad decisions.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I believe my common sense approach to issues, my history of problem-solving and working within a budget will be beneficial to the commission as a whole. My children growing up here, hopefully, work here and eventually settle here and raise their own families. We need to grow, entice businesses to come here and stop the reckless spending. We need to be honest in handling the county’s business and do what’s right. Your vote, support and prayers are appreciated!
Robert A. Palmer II
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
Being a native of Hawkins County, the welfare of this county is important to me. I want to see Hawkins County become a benchmark for surrounding counties to model themselves after. I want to ensure that concerns, issues, and questions are addressed and answered. I want to be a voice for the people and do what is best for the citizens instead of for personal gain.
Please list your educational and professional background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I am a graduate of Cherokee High School and Walters State Community College with an AAS in Nursing. I also obtained my B.S. in Nursing from East Tennessee State University. The last seven years of my career have been spent working as an ER nurse at Johnson City Medical Center. For most of my adult life, my father was a county commissioner, so I learned a lot by attending meetings and asking questions about the county, and the different issues faced.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
One of my top goals would be to start examining the budget in order to begin working toward reducing the wheel tax. I would also like to work toward encouraging the whole county commission to fully support our emergency response personnel wherever possible. Finally, I have a goal to work closely with the Board of Education to encourage the retention of teachers within the county and to ensure that educators are provided adequate resources in order to perform their job duties.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/Hawkins County do differently?
It currently takes over $100 million dollars to operate Hawkins County. With a budget this large, elected officials must be diligent on how to distribute funds and need to prioritize and differentiate which projects/services need immediate attention and those that don’t.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
After years of being around county operations and learning about county government, I have acquired knowledge about the job of county commissioner that would allow me to step into this role efficiently. Along with prior knowledge of the office, my job as a registered nurse has prepared me to effectively identify and examine an issue before making a decision. Most importantly, I want to bring common sense and integrity to the office.
Joey Maddox
This candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the publication deadline.