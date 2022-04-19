ROGERSVILLE — There are six candidates running for Hawkins County Commission District 7 in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited responses from two of the candidates.
Ketron Bailey
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
To help the people of the 7th District and Hawkins Co. I want to unite the commission. Also, to work to bring Industry and also cut this wheel tax.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I graduated from Cherokee High in 1981. Then I attended Walter State Community College. I majored in Industrial and Business. I was at AFG Industry for 15 years in different roles. Then went to American Greetings in Greenville, Tennessee as production manager until I was going to have to relocate. Then I went to TPI industrial till 2009. Then I had a chance to go to Crete Carrier as a Special account manager, which included me being over CONAGRA FOODS and Treehouse foods, plus working with Ryder Logistics to make it more efficient.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
My goals are to work together and centralize the county. Work to support all emergency services, including police fire and rescue. I also want to work to bring industry and good-paying jobs to the county and stop the good old boy politics.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I have the education and knowledge of what a commission is to do. There is no I in Team, and we got to have a mayor that’s willing to head and lead the commission.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I want the voters of the 7th District to know I promise two things one is, I will vote No on any tax over the next four years, and two, I will be your voice, not mine. I want to get people involved. We got to get out of our comfort.
Wyatt Watson
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
My decision to run for elected office was not taken lightly or without much thought and prayer put into it. I am running for Hawkins Counties’ 7th District Commissioner seat to bring a new voice and a new vision to the commission. I have seen stagnation, underdevelopment, and lackluster performance from our past commission boards. I am running to offer the people of District 7 and Hawkins County a future of change and growth for all of us.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I am a graduate of Cherokee High School, as well as from Walter State Community College. I am currently seeking my bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Tusculum University. My educational and career experience has allowed me to assist the public. Being elected as District 7 County Commissioner will allow me to help my entire community on a scale I have never been able to do before.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
My main goal as a District 7 Commissioner would be to bring common sense back to the commission. Let’s work for the people and not against them. Let’s cut frivolous spending, break up the “Good-Ole-Boy” politics and save Hawkins County residents tax dollars. What I really would like to accomplish in my first term as a commissioner is to unify the commission and the county.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I want to see the Commission work for the people like they should and creating programs and works that will help the ordinary person. We must be as aggressive as possible in recruiting businesses to our area to not only keep up with surrounding counties but to be able to compete with them.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
District 7, I want to represent the people of our community because I have a deep-rooted love for our area and our people. I want to only see the best things possible for us. I bring a freshness to the commission that it has been lacking for quite a long time. I offer a new voice that only has this district’s interest at heart. If you are fed up with how things are going, how stagnation and underdevelopment are the new normal, then you should elect Wyatt Watson to be that change.
Pete Otis Lipe
The Times News was unable to contact this candidate to complete a questionnaire.