There are four candidates running for the office of District 4 Hawkins County commissioner in the May Republican primary.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Their unedited answers are attached below.
Chad Britton
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I chose to run for the office of the County Commission in District 4 because I had numerous people suggest that I do so. I have thought about running in the past but decided to wait. Now that my children are grown, I have more time to dedicate to the office if elected.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I graduated from Volunteer High School in 1989 and attended Lincoln Memorial University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1993. I completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy at Muskingum Area Technical College in 1996. Upon completion of the Academy, I began my career in law enforcement. I have served in the capacity of Deputy Sheriff and have worked as a Corrections Deputy, School Resource Officer, Patrol Officer, Patrol Supervisor and Detective. I am currently still serving as a Detective. I have never held a political office, but I have served on the board for a local community center. Having worked for a County entity, I have been around and know how the County operates.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
If I am elected, my top goal would be to ensure that the county operates in a fiscally responsible manner and are good stewards of tax revenues in my first term. I would like to see more businesses come to Hawkins County and see that as much as possible that the County reinvests the tax revenues by supporting local businesses.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would like to see the Hawkins County Commission approach the budget as if it were a household budget. The monies being utilized should be on needs instead of wants.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I am a firm believer in exercising one’s rights. Voting is a right and privilege that should not be taken lightly. Since I have been old enough to vote, I have exercised this privilege and suggest that everyone do so. I would just like to finish up by saying to the voters that I would like to bring a common-sense approach to the office and would be honored to serve the citizens of Hawkins County with integrity with their best interests in mind.
Joshua Gilliam
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
I was born and raised in Hawkins County. I truly believe it is one of the best places in the country to live and raise a family. I want to play an active role in preserving the good things about our county and work with others in our local government and community to find solutions to the things that need to change.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I attended Hawkins County schools my entire childhood and graduated from Cherokee High School in 2007. At the age of 16, I began working at the Rogersville McDonald’s and decided to pursue a career with the company. I quickly advanced in the company and last served as an Area Supervisor. After 16 years of service, I decided to leave McDonald’s and now work as the Sales and Customer Relations Director at Oddello Industries in Morristown. My entire career has been in the business field, and I believe this will help me better serve as a commissioner.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
My main goal is to collaborate with commissioners, the Mayor, the appropriate organizations, and the community at large to develop an aggressive yet realistic economic growth plan. We have to have a long-term, strategic mindset in order to move our county forward. This will help us better recruit business and industry, which will bring more opportunity to the citizens of our county. Additionally, I will work to fully support the Board of Education in completing the CTE School in Phipps Bend.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
I would like to see our commissioners work together more often instead of working against one another. Drama amongst commissioners or other elected officials only serves as a distraction from our duty to serve the people.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I am a working-class man, just like many of the people in Hawkins County. I will do all I can to serve the people well. I’m open and honest. I may not always have the answer you want to hear, but I will tell you the truth. If you ever have a question or concern, call me. I love to talk to people.
Warren C. Bishop
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County commissioner?
The citizens of Hawkins County need a voice on the County Commission that does not have an agenda or pet project that they want to push through and have a Commissioner that will do what is right for the citizens of Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better commissioner.
I graduated from Volunteer High School, and I graduated from Northeast State Paramedic Program. I also joined the Mount Carmel Fire Department and the Kingsport Life Saving Crew. I have worked for Quality Care Ambulance Service and Church Hill EMS. I work for the Kingsport Fire Department, where I am still employed as an Engineer-Paramedic. I was appointed as a Coroner for Hawkins County in 1995 and became Chief Coroner in 2017. I was elected as Alderman in the Town of Surgoinsville in 2020. I’m on the Planning Commission for the Town of Surgoinsville and was appointed to Hawkins County EMS Board as a member at large.
What would you like to accomplish as a member of the Hawkins County Commission and what are your top goals?
Try to bring better-paying jobs to the county and work on the infrastructure of the county, start working on cutting the wheel tax, and support our first responders throughout the country by upgrading the radio system.
Is there anything you’d like to see the Hawkins County Commission/ Hawkins County do differently?
We need to have the election of commissioners split so they will not all be elected at the same time.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them on the Hawkins County Commission.
I will be a Voice for the citizens of Hawkins County, and I will listen to and do what’s right for the citizens of Hawkins County.
Phillip Wilcox
This candidate declined to answer the Times News candidate questionnaire.