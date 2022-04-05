There are three candidates campaigning for the office of Hawkins County road superintendent.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions.
Danny G. Jones
Why did you decide to run for road superintendent?
I was approached by many people asking if I would consider being a candidate for Hawkins County Road Superintendent. I love Hawkins County and believe the citizens deserve better roads, so I took the requests into deep consideration and decided to give it a go.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better road superintendent.
I am a 1974 graduate of Clinch High School. I have been employed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for 23 years as a County Highway Maintenance Supervisor in Hawkins County and three years as a District Maintenance Superintendent. I have had continuous training while at TDOT, consisting of over 80 courses. I was employed by the Hawkins County Highway Department for the last three years of my father’s term in office as Hawkins County Road Superintendent, Ben R. Jones. I assisted with budgeting, grant applications, hiring/termination, etc., and supervision of the employees.
What would you like to accomplish as Hawkins County road superintendent, and what are your top goals?
My #1 goal is to make the secondary roads in Hawkins County SAFE again. I plan on shouldering, ditching and clearing the water path through pipes, then applying the appropriate type of asphalt.
Another goal is to establish open communication with the public. By the end of my first term, I would like to have ALL secondary roads repaired, and the people’s confidence in the Highway Department restored.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected?
Secondary roads in ALL areas of the county should get top priority.
Shouldering, ditching and pipe clearing will be an ongoing task in my administration.
Improved communication with the public is another change needed. Callbacks will be given.
I plan on installing SNOW/ICE removal equipment on all capable vehicles.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as road superintendent?
Vote for DANNY G. JONES because I have the knowledge, training, and proven HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE to make Hawkins County roads SAFE again.
I am certified by the State of Tennessee as qualified to seek the office of Road Superintendent, thus enabling me to seek grant monies and other financial assistance SAME as a Civil Engineer.
I have been managed people, facilities, fleets of trucks and equipment for over 26 years and performed ALL ASPECTS OF HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE, including SNOW and ICE REMOVAL.
Joe Parrot
Why did you decide to run for road superintendent?
For the past 40 years, from age 18, I have been studying and working on roads and bridges. The Office of Road Superintendent gives an engineer an opportunity to work on all types of interesting projects: roads, bridges, culverts, retaining walls, side slopes, etc. You also have the constant pressure of trying to do more with less money. This is what I do best. I enjoy the challenge of solving a problem cheaper than anyone else.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better road superintendent.
I graduated from Cherokee High School in 1982. I worked part-time to finance my education, and in 1991, I earned a degree in Civil Engineering. My first job was with the City of Johnson City. I designed roads and bridges, supervised their construction, and assisted the Street Department in road and bridge maintenance. Since 1997 I have been a Consulting Engineer working on road and bridge projects in East Tennessee.
What would you like to accomplish as Hawkins County road superintendent, and what are your top goals?
First, get the Highway Department ready for the winter snowstorms. Second, get control of spending and do an analysis of were the money is spent and how the limited funds can be stretched as much as possible. Third, repair and/or replace worn-out equipment. Fourth, better organize the highway department personnel so they can work more efficiently.
Is there anything you’d like to see changed or done differently if you are elected?
1. Bid out all products and services to the lowest qualified bidder.
2. Distribute the tax money for road and bridge maintenance and paving fairly to all areas of Hawkins County.
3. Work to obtain any available state and federal grant funding for Hawkins County.
4. Cut back the trees and brush blocking driveways and intersections.
5. Drain the water off the roads.
6. Clean out the ditches.
7. Fix the side banks.
8. Repair and/or replace the culverts and bridges.
9. FIX THE POTHOLES.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as road superintendent?
Hawkins County has almost 1,000 miles of county roads that need maintenance. The money to do this work will always be in short supply. I have the training, work experience, and work ethic to get the job done. I need your vote and support to do the job that I love to do. Thank You.
Curt Taylor
This write-in candidate failed to respond to the Times News candidate questionnaire before the time of publication.