There are eight candidates running for the office of Hawkins County mayor.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers for three of the eight candidates.
Stacy D. Vaughan
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
I am running for Hawkins County mayor to be active in the communities, address the citizen’s needs and work with the commission to create a reasonable operating budget for the county. My intentions are for the mayor’s office to be an essential part of the county government team.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I graduated from Volunteer High School and Walters State Community College. Currently, I am employed as a patrol shift supervisor for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office and an adjunct instructor for Walters State Community College. During my career, I obtained over 1500 hours of training in public safety, law enforcement, budgeting, team leadership and employee management. I served 14 years as a County Commissioner and, for over 32 years, I volunteered with the Stanley Valley fire department. I am a fourth-generation farmer to reside on my family farm.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
My biggest goal and challenge will be trying to manage an ever-growing budget. A common concern I have heard is regarding the county roads. I want to support the new road superintendent as well as all elected officials.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
For over 20 years, I have served Hawkins County as either an employee, elected official or volunteer manager of a nonprofit organization. My whole career has given me firsthand experience and knowledge of the operations of county government. I am dedicated, knowledgeable and capable of going to work for you as your next mayor.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
I plan to bring common sense leadership to the Hawkins County Mayor’s Office by promoting cooperation, participation and education within the community. My plans include encouraging teamwork with the county commission so they can make informed decisions on issues that impact the community. By staying current with local, state and nationwide issues, the mayor’s office will work as a hub of information that will keep the commission up to date. I want to create a pleasant atmosphere where residents of the county feel welcome and employees enjoy coming to work. I humbly ask for your vote and support to be your Republican nominee for Hawkins County Mayor.
Kenneth William Stapleton
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
The reason I decided to run for mayor is the evident truth over the past several years that there is a growing disconnect between our residents and elected officials. I would like to see a more open and transparent system.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
The education and experience required of this job takes place in many forms. My educational experience includes a diploma from Cherokee High School, several programs from local Tennessee Technology Centers in our immediate area, including teaching, and Wyotech (Wyoming Technical Institute). The experience I have for this job comes from many life involvements, including being a representative of many gun, apparel and gear companies. I have traveled with and for these companies being a direct reflection of the standards and expectations that they strive for. I have lived and traveled in and through many states meeting people from all walks of life. This has led me to learn that you are only as good as the company that you keep. I would like to know that our residents could look to me as a friend with the interests of the county at the front on my agenda.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
Being a leader and taking responsibility to guide the county is essential. I will also strive to educate all residents on the importance of voting and being informed on subjects reflecting the county’s needs.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
I believe there is a separation in our county that, with the properly elected officials, we could start getting out into schools, county departments, communities, businesses and various events to discuss what is needed in various areas of our district because what one area needs isn’t always the same as others.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
If elected, I offer the ability to grow with the community for years to come. I am a leader looking to bring unification between residents and elected officials. Honestly, I hope the people of this county want me as their Mayor because they can see that I’m going to follow through with my goals rather than vote because I’m their friend. I also do not have past or current interests that would be a conflict with my duties as mayor.
Keith Gibson
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
I want to advocate on behalf of the residents of Hawkins County using conservative principles to seek common-sense solutions. Hawkins County needs economic growth and responsible fiscal spending. It is my vision to see that the next generation has a high-quality school system, good job opportunities and that families choose to stay in Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I attended Church Hill High School and then went to Virginia Tech on a football scholarship earning a bachelor’s degree and later acquired a master’s degree to receive an administrative endorsement. My employment began at Church Hill and Volunteer High Schools; and ended at Sullivan Central, with my last eighteen years as an administrator. I am proud to say that I spent 32 years in education. I currently serve as a commissioner and an alderman in Church Hill. These experiences will be invaluable for me as mayor.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
My main goal is to plan for the careful spending of the Care’s Act funds. No dollar needs to be wasted or hastily spent. Recruiting new businesses would be an ongoing goal. Economic growth promotes tax revenue, creates jobs and expands employment opportunities. Providing high-speed internet is also important. The pandemic proved remote workers were dependent on reliable internet. Public safety must also be a top priority. Currently, tourism is a focus for the state, so my goal is to see this initiative brought to Hawkins County. I will work with the state for grants to support tourism.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
I want the Mayor and Commissioners to work as a cohesive group. I will chair the Commission at monthly meetings. It is imperative that the mayor has a working relationship with the fourteen commissioners. The mayor must be a person who can unify, not a person who causes division.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
My campaign message is to serve “One Hawkins County.” I want to be a mayor who represents all residents of Hawkins County with integrity. I will maintain an open-door policy to ensure communication with the mayor’s office is always available. The only promise I will make is to do the best job that I can do. Check out my website at vote4gibson.com to learn more.