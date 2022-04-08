HAWKINS COUNTY — There are eight candidates running for the office of Hawkins County Mayor.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers from three of the eight candidates.
David Bailey
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
To help and serve the people of Hawkins County.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I graduated from Cherokee and attended Walter’s State. I have worked at Kmart and Big Lots. I have also been the co-owner and operator of Golden Dairy for more than 20 years.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
Unity in commission and all offices. Better jobs and industry.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
Get along, be present and work together.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
I have worked in management for more than 30 years. I have lived here all my life. I know the people, area and issues. It’s time for change and a fresh perspective.
Mark DeWitte
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
After being encouraged by several people and spending considerable time talking with God and my family about it, I knew this would be a good time to run. Having served on the county commission, I’ve seen that there are areas where my expertise and experience would be a perfect fit for the office.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I am a graduate of Rogersville High School and The University of Tennessee.
In my career, I have brought the business community and education system together, set and balanced budgets, written and obtained grants, gained negotiation and people skills and worked with diverse staffs.
I’ve been in local government since 2013 as a member of the Rogersville BMA and I’ve represented District 5 on the Hawkins County Commission since 2018.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
• Equitable distribution and use of federal COVID relief funds.
• Funding of public safety agencies.
• Completing the upgrade of the county-wide radio/communication system.
• Invite citizens to participate on committees.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
Have an office or location on the upper end of the county to be accessible to citizens in Church Hill, Mount Carmel and the Allandale area, and be more closely available to the people in Mooresburg, Bulls Gap and St. Clair.
We should also place more emphasis on what’s good for the county versus what’s good for each commissioner.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
Every candidate is going to tell you they “love Hawkins County,” but I’ve proven it.
As co-founder of Four Square Inc., I have worked on the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner and have put on one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the Southeast. We have made every effort to “practice what we preach” and, in doing so, have changed lives for the better.
I am a common sense, knowledgeable, approachable, qualified, Christian person. I have the experience and the background to be able to do this job as mayor and do it well.
You can find more information at markforhawkinscountymayor.com, and I am asking for your vote in the Republican Primary.
Kelly Markham
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
After I retired from TRW, my dream was to become Hawkins County mayor and use my passion, skills, experiences and love for Hawkins County to work for the people to help make Hawkins County a better place to live. My wife Linda and I have been blessed with five children and eight grandchildren. My goal is to be a strong leader who listens to the needs of the people of Hawkins County, and I will strive to make you proud. Our desire is for our family and yours to live, work and thrive in this great county.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
My qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Tusculum University, an Industrial Engineering Degree from Walter’s State Community College, as well as a technical manufacturing certification. I worked at TRW for over 30 years as the Manufacturing Support Manager. I am currently working as an instructor for Walter’s State Engineering Department. I have owned and operated a Martial Arts Studio in Rogersville for over 40 years.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor and what are your top goals?
I want to be a part of developing a plan to clean up and improve the condition of our county roads (# 1 complaint). Listen to and support the needs of our First Responders — Police (City and County), Fireman and the Rescue Squad & EMT. If elected mayor, I would work diligently to ensure that our schools have all the resources needed to maintain a safe and high-quality educational environment. Jobs would be a high priority.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
I would like to see the people be more involved in the decision-making process. I would have an “Open Door Policy” and listen to their concerns.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
It would be my great privilege to serve the people of Hawkins County by becoming your next Mayor. My leadership, management, budget experience and education, along with my passions for the well-being and success of this beautiful county, are just some of the qualities that position me to be the right person to lead this county. I promise to listen, lead and always work in the best interest of our community. Please consider me as your next Mayor.