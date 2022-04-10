There are eight candidates running for the office of Hawkins County mayor.
All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are the unedited answers for two of the eight candidates.
Martha Wallace
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
I want Hawkins County to be a place that citizens are proud to call home, to work in or to come for a visit. I believe I have the qualifications to be one of the leaders of the county to help make that happen. I have a heart for Hawkins County and its progress and growth for our future generations.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I received my education at Rogersville City School, Rogersville High School, graduating in 1971, and am a graduate of Hawkins Leadership Class of 2009.
I have worked in the Hawkins County Mayor’s office since 1990 as an Administrative Assistant and Purchasing Coordinator. I have built working relationships and partnerships with elected officials, department supervisors, state departments, professional groups, and citizens of Hawkins County. I have worked closely with the finance department and understand the budget process. I have been involved with the developments of the Solid Waste, Emergency Management, and litter programs, having taken many classes for each.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor, and what are your top goals?
I want to continue the relationship that I have with all county officials, employees and departments, including the Board of Education, county commissioners, county appointed boards and citizens of Hawkins County, as well as the relationships established with State offices that the county has partnered with. I will work to do what is best for Hawkins County, striving to make it a place to be proud to live, work in or visit. The key component of success is communications and everyone working together for the good of ALL.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
Continue to move forward in all areas that will make us a great county.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
In the past 32 years, I have worked for five (5) mayors and have been directly involved with much of the county’s business in all departments. As Purchasing Coordinator, I have the knowledge and experience of a purchasing agent, and as an administrative assistant, I have knowledge of the duties of the mayor. I am familiar with local, state, and federal laws that must be followed. If elected on my first day in office, I will understand the responsibilities of the mayor. If you vote for me, you will be voting for a true qualified mayoral candidate. I appreciate your support!
Michael J. Herrell
Why did you decide to run for Hawkins County mayor?
Hawkins County is my home, and I see areas where we could build on existing assets and improve public safety, community services, economic development and youth opportunities.
Please list your educational and professional job background and describe what past experience, either employment, educational or life experience, will make you a better mayor of Hawkins County.
I graduated from Hancock County High School. I completed machinist training at Tennessee Technology Center in 1989 and received my Technical Math certification from East Tennessee State University in 1993. I completed the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship program for advanced manufacturing in 2010. I have been employed by ZF/TRW for 34 years. My current position is Tooling Engineer Designer. I also own and operate Precision Technology, which I founded in 1998. I currently sit on the Hawkins County Commission. I have chaired the Commission, as well as the budget, solid waste, and public safety committees. I have also served on the TCSA budget, veterans’ affairs, and governmental affairs committees.
What would you like to accomplish as a Hawkins County mayor, and what are your top goals?
Immediately, I want an open door policy and strong compliance with open record laws. I also want to sit down with our public safety officials to review strategic plans and long-term goals. If we don’t have the radio issue resolved, this would be a top priority. I want to conduct an assessment of where we are and where we can improve on economic development and determine how we can better support community partners: our senior citizen’s centers, veterans organizations, animal shelter, and other charitable organizations. I’d also like to begin service-based youth programs through the parks, which would help students get their TN Promise community service hours.
Is there anything you’d like to see the county do differently?
I have an extensive background in industry, client relations and working with the public. I can take criticism, reach out where I need better information and respect a better idea. Having served as a commissioner and on TCSA committees, I also have a pretty clear understanding of state and local issues and, more importantly, the issues of concern to our people.
Tell Hawkins County voters why you should represent them as the mayor of Hawkins County.
I am honest about where I stand. I come into the office without any biases or conflicts and bring with me the fundamental belief that the government belongs to the people, not the other way around.